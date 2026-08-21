The DSS Sokoto state command issued a security alert dated August 18 warning of plots to attack tertiary institutions across the state

Intelligence gathered by the DSS showed criminal groups have tactically shifted focus from primary and secondary schools to universities

The DSS called on the Sokoto government to urgently upgrade security architecture around tertiary institutions across the state

The Department of State Services (DSS), Sokoto State Command, has raised the alarm over credible intelligence suggesting that terrorist and bandit groups are planning attacks on universities and other tertiary institutions across the state.

The warning, contained in a security alert dated August 18, was addressed to the Sokoto state government.

The DSS Sokoto state command issued a warning on August 18. Criminal groups have shifted focus from primary schools to universities. Photo credit: @officialDSS

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Cable, a DSS source confirmed that the alert is authentic.

According to the DSS, intelligence at its disposal shows that criminal elements have shifted tactics, moving away from targeting primary and secondary schools and now setting their sights on tertiary institutions.

The agency described this development as a serious threat, noting that universities and similar institutions house large concentrations of students, academic and non-academic staff, and their family members, all of whom could be targets for abduction.

Broader threat beyond kidnapping

The DSS said the alleged plot goes beyond individual kidnappings. The agency believes the attacks could be part of a wider scheme to disrupt educational activities, spread fear among the public, and weaken confidence in the government's capacity to protect citizens and public institutions.

The agency also warned that a successful strike on any tertiary institution would cause significant damage to Nigeria's reputation internationally, while worsening the climate of insecurity already affecting education in parts of the country, Daily Trust reported.

DSS calls for immediate action

The DSS said it had already alerted relevant security and response agencies about the emerging threat and urged them to deploy appropriate countermeasures before any attack occurs. The agency stressed that a proactive approach is essential and that waiting for criminal groups to act first would be unacceptable.

The service called on the Sokoto state government to treat the alert with the urgency it demands and take swift, coordinated steps to reinforce security around universities and tertiary institutions across the state.

Leaked DSS report names 2 Boko Haram targets

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a leaked memo from the Department of State Services (DSS) has warned of planned Boko Haram attacks in parts of Adamawa and Borno states, with the intelligence report linking the threat to the alleged collapse of a ceasefire with the two state governments.

According to the document, the planned attacks could target Michika Local Government Area in Adamawa and Askira-Uba Local Government Area in Borno.

Source: Legit.ng