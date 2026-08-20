Atiku Abubakar outlined his first 100-day security plan during a Hausa-language television interview on Wednesday

The ADC presidential candidate blamed Nigeria's insecurity crisis on leadership failures, citing Boko Haram, ISWAP, bandits, and IPOB

Atiku also promised to restore the fuel subsidy, saying its removal had not improved the lives of ordinary Nigerians

Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, has promised to hire more security personnel and fully equip existing forces within his first 100 days in office if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

He made the remarks during a Hausa-language interview on the PAP show on Wednesday, August 19, where he also addressed the fuel subsidy and the welfare of retired military officers.

Breaking: Atiku Announces 2 Things He Will Do Within 100 Days in Office

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria has faced persistent security challenges across multiple regions, including Boko Haram and ISWAP attacks in the North-East, bandit violence in the North-West, IPOB separatist activities in the South-East, and kidnapping in the South-West. These crises have claimed thousands of lives and displaced many more.

Atiku's security blueprint

"What I will do in the first 100 days in office to address insecurity is to increase the number of security personnel and equip them adequately," Atiku said.

He also took aim at the leadership of Nigeria's security establishment, drawing on a past experience during the early days of the Boko Haram insurgency in Yobe State.

He said he had advised a sitting president to summon the security chiefs and demand results or their resignations, a step he argued current leadership had failed to take, Daily Trust reported.

"Boko Haram started in Yobe. At that time the president called me and told me there was a serious problem and asked what should be done. I advised him to summon all the security chiefs. When they arrived, I told him to ask them to either address the issue or resign. But now, failure of leadership is the reason they are not being summoned," he said.

Subsidy restoration and military welfare

On the removal of the petrol subsidy, Atiku was direct. He said the policy had failed to translate into any meaningful improvement in the daily lives of Nigerians, and he would reverse it upon assumption of office, Vanguard reported.

He also weighed in on recent protests by retired military officers who demonstrated over unpaid entitlements. Atiku said the failure to settle the veterans, despite Nigeria's substantial national resources, was the result of deliberate diversion and theft of public funds, a pattern he said he intended to break.

Peter Obi, who resigned from the Labour Party and was ratified as the NDC presidential candidate in May 2026, is among the other opposition figures expected to contest the 2027 general election.

Atiku told to step down for Obi

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a senior official of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) publicly urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and throw his weight behind NDC candidate Peter Obi.

Legit.ng reports that Theo Abu Agada, the party's director of new media and strategic communications, made the call in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng