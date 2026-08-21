Apostle Kassy Chukwu, the Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media to Edo Governor Okpebholo, declared a ban on Davido in a video on Thursday

The ban followed Davido's refusal to apologise for sharing what appeared to be Okpebholo's WAEC result on Instagram during the Osun election campaign

Chukwu also warned that Edo youths were angry and that the singer could face a hostile reception if he returned to the state

Apostle Kassy Chukwu, the Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media to Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, has declared that the singer Davido is no longer welcome to perform in Edo State for the rest of the current administration.

Chukwu made the announcement in a video published on YouTube by Peniel TV International Benin City on Thursday, August 20.

Just In: Edo Governor's Aide Bans Davido From Performing in Edo

Source: Twitter

The declaration came after Davido refused to apologise for sharing what appeared to be Okpebholo's WAEC result on his Instagram Story, a post that followed the governor's public criticism of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is Davido's uncle, during the campaign ahead of the August 15 Osun governorship election.

Aide delivers the warning

"You have been banned from coming to Edo State to perform. We don't want to see you in Edo again," Chukwu said in the video.

He accused Davido of directing disrespectful remarks at the governor and his family and said the singer would not be welcome in Edo for the remaining years of Okpebholo's tenure.

Chukwu also challenged the authenticity of the document Davido shared, describing it as allegedly manipulated.

Beyond the ban, Chukwu cautioned that Davido risked a hostile reception from residents if he returned, including at the airport. "Edo youths are angry. They said if they catch you again, nobody should bring Davido to come and perform in any place again in Edo State," he said.

How the dispute started

The fallout began when Okpebholo publicly mocked Governor Adeleke's dancing and questioned his conduct in office while campaigning in Osun State. Davido responded by posting the alleged WAEC result on his Instagram Story, drawing wide attention online.

When questioned about the post during a later interview, Davido stood firm, saying he saw no reason to apologise. He argued that he had simply shown Osun residents the academic record of a governor who had left Edo to campaign against his uncle.

He also questioned why Okpebholo was participating in another state's election at all, suggesting the governor's energy would be better directed at his own mandate.

The video of Chukwu's remarks has continued to circulate online as the public spat between the singer and the Edo governor shows no sign of cooling down.

Davido visits Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video capturing a hilarious moment between singer Davido and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike is trending online.

The clip showed Davido accompanying his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, to Wike's residence in Abuja following Adeleke's re-election victory.

Source: Legit.ng