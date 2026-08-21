Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to relocate to a private residence outside London in August

King Charles was informed about the move and was said to be 'naturally pleased' by the news

Archie and Lilibet are expected to enrol in a British school in September as the family settles in

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to return to the United Kingdom after spending more than six years living in the United States, according to reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left for California in March 2020, shortly after stepping back from their roles as senior working royals.

Now, the BBC reports that the couple intends to settle in a private, non-royal home outside London, with the move expected to take place later in August.

Their two children, Archie and Lilibet, will also be part of the transition, with the pair scheduled to begin attending a British school in September.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to relocate to a private residence outside London in August. Photos: Prince Harry/Meghan Markle.

Source: Instagram

King Charles 'Naturally Pleased' by the News

King Charles was reportedly told about his son's plans on Sunday and received the news warmly. He was described as "naturally pleased" and is said to welcome the prospect of seeing Harry and Meghan regularly, both in private and on personal occasions.

However, the King has acknowledged that the couple will continue as private individuals and non-working royals.

There are currently no plans for either Harry or Meghan to return to any official capacity within the royal family. The Prince and Princess of Wales have also been made aware of the move.

Sussex Family Retains Homes Abroad

Despite the planned relocation, the couple are expected to hold onto their properties in Montecito, California, and Portugal. Meghan is also set to continue running her lifestyle brand alongside the move.

Sources close to the situation note that it remains unclear whether the relocation to the UK is intended to be permanent.

The announcement comes just months after the Sussex family visited King Charles at his private Gloucestershire estate for what was described as a personal family gathering — the first time the King had seen his grandchildren face-to-face in over four years.

King Charles was informed about the move and was said to be 'naturally pleased' by the news. Photo: Prince Harry.

Source: Getty Images

Three powerful traditional rulers honour Meghan with royal titles

During their rounding hours in Nigeria, the lovely couple met with three renowned traditional rulers: the Obi of Onitsha, his Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe; the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi; and the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

The Obi of Onitsha christened Meghan 'Ada Mazi,' which means 'the daughter of the Igbo ancestral palace.' The Oluwo of Iwoland christened her with the Yoruba name 'Adetokunbo,' which translates to 'royalty from across the seas.'

Source: Legit.ng