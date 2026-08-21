The UK government has published official guidance outlining six steps pet owners must complete before travelling to Great Britain with their animals

Among the requirements, pets must be microchipped before receiving a rabies vaccination, with a mandatory 21-day waiting period after the first jab

Dogs face an additional condition not shared by other pets, as they may need further medical treatment administered within a specific window before arrival

The UK government has outlined six conditions that pet owners, including foreigners relocating to or visiting Great Britain, must satisfy before crossing the border with their animals.

The requirements apply to cats, dogs, and ferrets and cover everything from travel route checks to veterinary documentation.

UK shares requirements foreigners must observe before bringing pets. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Requirements for pet owners travelling to UK

According to the UK government, foreigners must complete these steps to enter or return to Great Britain with their pet cat, dog or ferret:

1. The first step is confirming that the intended travel route has been approved for pet travel, as not all entry points into Great Britain accept animals.

2. Owners must ensure their pet has been microchipped. Crucially, this must happen before the rabies vaccination is administered, not after.

3. The pet then needs to receive a rabies vaccine, and owners must wait a minimum of 21 days following the first dose before the animal is eligible to travel.

4. A licensed vet must issue an official pet travel document. This paperwork serves as proof that the animal has met all health requirements and is required at the point of entry.

5. Depending on the country of origin, dogs may need to receive a tapeworm treatment from a vet. The treatment must be given no earlier than 24 hours and no later than five days before the animal arrives in Great Britain.

6. If the animal is not being sold or transferred to a new owner upon arrival, the traveller must complete a declaration confirming that the trip is for personal, non-commercial purposes.

The guidance is particularly relevant for Nigerians and other African nationals who have relocated to the UK and wish to bring beloved pets from home, or for those planning to travel with animals already in their care. Failing to meet any of the six conditions could result in the pet being refused entry or placed in quarantine upon arrival.

UK revokes university's licence to sponsor foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK Home Office has officially revoked the Bloomsbury Institute's student sponsor licence on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

The London-based higher education provider failed the annual Basic Compliance Assessment on three key immigration metrics.

Source: Legit.ng