Sir Keir Starmer has donated his own biography to the historic Downing Street library, continuing a tradition that dates back to 1931

The shelves, already home to more than 400 titles, now feature contributions from several of his former ministers alongside works by past prime ministers

From political memoirs to poetry and even books on birds and wine, the collection reflects the diverse passions of Britain’s leaders

A new addition has been made to the historic Downing Street library: Keir Starmer: The Biography, written by journalist and former Labour adviser Tom Baldwin.

The book was donated by Sir Keir Starmer himself, marking his contribution to the collection of more than 400 volumes housed in Downing Street’s Cabinet Room.

Keir Starmer Donates Biography to Downing Street Library. Photo credit: KeirStarmer/x

Source: Getty Images

Downing Street Library history

According to BBC, the library was first established in 1931 by Ramsay MacDonald, the UK’s first Labour Prime Minister. Since then, prime ministers and ministers have been invited to add books to the shelves, creating a diverse collection that spans politics, philosophy, history, and personal interests.

Ministers add their own books

Seven ministers from Sir Keir’s government also made donations:

Rachel Reeves – Alice in Westminster: The political life of Alice Bacon

– Darren Jones – Laudato Si: On Care for our Common Home by Pope Francis

– by Pope Francis Lisa Nandy – All In: How we build a country that works

– Nick Thomas-Symonds – Biography of Harold Wilson

– Biography of Harold Wilson Bridget Phillipson – Choose Freedom: The Future for Democratic Socialism by Roy Hattersley

– by Roy Hattersley Jo Stevens – The Fed: A history of the South Wales miners in the twentieth century

– James Murray – Instruction to Deliver by Sir Michael Barber

Keir Starmer’s reading habits

As Labour leader, Sir Keir was not widely seen as a keen reader. In a 2024 interview, he struggled to name a favourite novel. On BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, he famously chose an atlas as the book he would take with him.

By contrast, his successor Andy Burnham, an English Literature graduate, has spoken of his love for poetry, particularly works by Tony Harrison and Philip Larkin. While Burnham is unlikely to donate a book so early in his premiership, he inherits a library filled with eclectic titles.

Historic contributions

The library features works donated by past prime ministers and ministers:

Winston Churchill – The World Crisis, 1911-18

– Clement Attlee – Purpose and Policy

– Margaret Thatcher – The Downing Street Years

– Ted Heath – Books on music and sailing

– Books on music and sailing Harold Macmillan – Rudyard Kipling collection

Other quirky additions include Magic Symbols of the World by Pearl Binder, The Charm of Birds by Edward Grey, and Bridge is an Easy Game by Iain MacLeod, who inscribed: “Perhaps this is the only book in this library which will bring true profit to its readers.”

The Downing Street library remains a living tradition, reflecting the personalities, passions, and politics of those who have led and served the country. From heavyweight political texts to lighter works on birds, wine, and sailing, the shelves tell a story of Britain’s leaders through the books they chose to share.

UK prime minister Keir Starmer resigns

Legit.ng earlier reported that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has officially resigned as both head of government and leader of the Labour Party, confirming the end of his tenure in an emotional address delivered outside 10 Downing Street on Monday, June 22.

Source: Legit.ng