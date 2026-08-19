The US Bureau of African Affairs condemned an attack in Nigeria's Plateau State that killed dozens of people while they slept in their homes

The statement came shortly after a CPC Working Group meeting, raising concerns about commitments made to protect Christian communities

Washington urged the Nigerian government to hold those responsible for the violence accountable

The United States government has condemned an attack in Nigeria's Plateau State that left dozens of people dead after armed assailants targeted sleeping residents in the Middle Belt region.

The US Bureau of African Affairs issued the condemnation on August 19 via its official X account, describing the incident as "yet another murderous attack" in the region.

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US calls for accountability

In its statement, the Bureau said:

"The United States is horrified by yet another murderous attack in the Middle Belt of Nigeria, killing dozens of people asleep in their homes in Plateau State. This is especially troubling coming on the heels of the recent CPC Working Group meeting. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those missing and killed, and we strongly urge the Nigerian government to meet their commitments to protect Christian communities and to hold perpetrators of violence accountable."

Washington's reaction singled out the timing of the attack as a particular concern, noting it followed closely after a meeting of the CPC Working Group, a body linked to discussions on religious and communal security commitments.

Plateau state under pressure

The Middle Belt of Nigeria has experienced repeated outbreaks of deadly communal violence over the years, with Plateau State frequently at the centre of clashes involving farming and herding communities. Attacks on villages during overnight hours have been among the deadliest incidents recorded in the region.

The US statement specifically called on the Nigerian government to fulfil existing commitments to shield Christian communities from violence, and to ensure that those who carry out such attacks face legal consequences.

No immediate response from Nigerian federal authorities was attached to the US statement at the time of publication.

See the statement below:

Gunmen break into homes, kill 20 in late-night attack

Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 20 people have been killed after gunmen stormed the Binper community in Bwai District, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, in a late-night attack on sleeping residents.

The assault took place around midnight on Monday into the early hours of Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng