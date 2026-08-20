Iceland Announces 2 Serious Reasons Foreigners With Permanent Residence Permit Can Be Expelled
- Iceland's official website outlines two specific grounds under which a foreigner with permanent residence can be expelled from the country
- One of the grounds relates to national security, which Iceland considers a sufficient basis for the expulsion of a foreign national
- The second ground covers foreigners who have received a prison sentence of three years or more under Icelandic law
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Iceland has made clear that holding a permanent residence permit does not guarantee an indefinite stay in the country, as two specific conditions can lead to a foreigner being expelled.
The information, published on Iceland's official website, outlines the circumstances under which foreign nationals with permanent residence status may lose their right to remain in the country.
2 grounds for expulsion in Iceland
Below are the two reasons Iceland can expel a foreigner holding a permanent residence permit:
1. National security or public interest
The first ground applies when a foreigner's continued presence is considered a threat to national security or public interest.
The official website states:
"If this is considered necessary on grounds of national security or public interest."
2. Sentenced to imprisonment for three years or more
The second ground relates to criminal conduct. Iceland may expel a permanent residence permit holder who has served or been sentenced for an offence that carries a prison term of three years or more under Icelandic law.
However, there is a time condition attached to this ground. For offences committed abroad, the conduct must have occurred within the last five years. For offences committed inside Iceland, the conduct must fall within the last year.
The website states:
"If they have served a sentence or been sentenced for conduct that could result in three years' imprisonment or more according to Icelandic law, and occurred over the last five years abroad or last year in Iceland."
What Iceland says about permanent residents
The official guidance makes a distinction between ordinary foreign nationals and those already holding permanent residence permits, signalling that while such permit holders enjoy more stability than temporary residents, they are not fully exempt from removal proceedings.
The full statement on Iceland's website reads:
"Foreign nationals holding a permanent residence permit may be expelled, for example, in the following instances."
The use of the phrase "for example" in the official text suggests that the two listed grounds are not necessarily exhaustive, and that other circumstances may also be considered on a case-by-case basis.
UAE names reasons foreigners may be banned
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had revealed the circumstances under which foreigners could face a permanent ban from entering the country.
The government identified deliberate repeat violations, fraud, and national security concerns as situations that could lead to a lifetime entry ban.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng