The UK government has published details of the British National (Overseas) visa, a special immigration route open to a specific category of foreign nationals

The BNO visa is available to British nationals (overseas) aged 18 and above, as well as children of BNO holders born on or after 1 July 1979

The UK government listed strict residency conditions that applicants must meet depending on whether they are applying from inside or outside the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom government has published the eligibility requirements for its British National (Overseas) visa, a dedicated immigration pathway available exclusively to one category of foreign nationals.

According to the official details from the UK government, the BNO visa is open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older and meet at least one of two qualifying conditions.

The UK explains a kind of visa that one foreign national can make use of. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

An applicant must either hold British national (overseas) status themselves or be a child of a British national (overseas) who was born on or after 1 July 1979.

Who qualifies for the BNO visa

Beyond nationality status, the UK government has set out specific residency requirements that vary depending on where the application is being submitted.

Applicants based outside the United Kingdom must have their permanent home in Hong Kong to be eligible. Those already living in the UK and applying from within the country must be permanently resident in one of four territories:

The United Kingdom itself,

The Channel Islands,

The Isle of Man, or

Hong Kong.

The BNO visa was introduced by the UK government as a dedicated route following political developments in Hong Kong, and it offers eligible holders a pathway to live, work, and study in the United Kingdom, with the possibility of eventually applying for settled status and citizenship.

UK: What the BNO status means

British National (Overseas) is a form of British nationality that was created specifically for people from Hong Kong ahead of the territory's handover from British to Chinese administration in 1997.

Holders of this status are British nationals but are not automatically entitled to live in the United Kingdom, which is precisely what the BNO visa was designed to address.

The publication of these eligibility criteria provides clarity for Hong Kong residents who may be considering the pathway to relocate to the UK under this scheme.

Country with UK visa-passport privileges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK government has published official guidance listing alternative documents that visa applicants from one specific country can submit in place of a valid passport.

These nationals applying for UK visa schemes have several document options available to them, including identity cards and emergency certificates.

Source: Legit.ng