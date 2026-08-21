Activist Aisha Yesufu explained why her role in the 2027 election campaign will look different from what Nigerians saw in 2022

Yesufu said her focus has shifted away from travelling with Peter Obi across states ahead of the 2027 general elections

The activist outlined a new strategy centred on voter mobilisation and protecting votes at polling units

Social activist Aisha Yesufu has said Nigerians should not expect to see her travelling across the country alongside Peter Obi as she did during the 2023 presidential campaign, revealing that her approach to the 2027 election will be significantly different.

Speaking in a video clip that surfaced on Monday, August 17, 2026, Yesufu said her work in 2022 and 2023 was driven by a specific goal: convincing Nigerians that Obi was not a candidate representing any one ethnic or religious group, but a candidate for all Nigerians.

Aisha Yesufu discusses her plans ahead of the 2027 general elections. Photo: CTV

Source: Twitter

She said that mission helped bring many sceptical voters around to supporting him.

Aisha Yesufu Reveals 2027 Election Strategy

With that chapter closed, Yesufu said her energy ahead of 2027 will go into building structures at the grassroots level, particularly around polling units, Tribune reports.

She said supporters of Obi need to form networks at their local polling units before election day so they can coordinate, monitor voting, and track the collation of results.

She was direct about the importance of result protection, telling supporters:

"Your vote that you voted, it must be entered. You must see it manually entered. Follow it. Guide your vote from your polling unit to the ward collation centre."

Yesufu added that voters need to understand how results are recorded to guard against errors or deliberate manipulation during the entry process.

While she did not rule out appearing on the campaign trail with Obi entirely, she made clear that it would not be a regular feature of her schedule. "There are so many other things that I am doing. I am going to be doing so you might not get out as much as possible to ensure that I'm doing this," she said.

Peter Obi's 2027 Campaign Context

Obi, who ran under the Labour Party in 2023, resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the presidential candidate of the NDC on May 29, 2026, for the 2027 general elections.

Yesufu acknowledged that the wider campaign was not resting solely on her involvement, noting that young Nigerians were already contributing through voter mobilisation, photography, content creation, and other activities supporting Obi's bid.

“APC agent”: Dino Melaye blasts Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, has launched a sharp attack on Peter Obi following the ex-presidential candidate’s exit from the African Democratic Congress.

Melaye questioned Obi’s resilience in the face of political pressure and accused him of avoiding difficult environments within party structures.

Source: Legit.ng