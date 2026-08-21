Isreal DMW reacted furiously after an aide to Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo issued a public ban on Davido

The political crisis erupted after Davido posted what appeared to be the governor's WAEC results on his Instagram Story

Davido broke his silence in an exclusive interview, making a bold declaration about whether he would apologise

Israel DMW took it personally over the fresh controversy involving his boss Davido following the gubernatorial election tension going on, leaving many to react. Full details in comments.

Isreal DMW has come out swinging in defence of his boss, Davido, after a senior aide to Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo publicly declared that the Afrobeats superstar was no longer welcome in the state.

Isreal DMW reacts to ban of Davido in Edo State. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

The explosive situation began when Apostle Kassy Chukwu, a Special Senior Assistant to Governor Okpebholo, appeared in a video that went viral online.

In the clip, Chukwu directed a pointed threat at the singer, warning that anyone who facilitated a performance by Davido in Edo State would face serious consequences.

"David, we don't want to see you for Edo state again. If we catch you, if we see you for airports, go there boys, make that you slap, they remove your teeth for you," Chukwu said.

What Triggered Davido's Post

The feud traces back to Governor Okpebholo's campaign visit to Osun State, where he was stumping for the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.

During the visit, he took aim at Osun Governor Adeleke, mocking the politician's well-known love of dancing and questioning his seriousness in office.

Davido, who has been actively campaigning for his uncle Adeleke ahead of the Osun governorship election, responded by posting what appeared to be Governor Okpebholo's West African Examinations Council result on his Instagram Story, accompanied by no caption whatsoever.

Davido Stands His Ground

Speaking to News Central in an exclusive interview in Osun State on Tuesday, Davido showed no sign of backing down.

"I'm not going to apologise. I didn't do anything wrong. I was just telling people of the state the results their governor has," the singer said.

He also challenged the governor's moral authority to travel across state lines and criticise another elected official.

"Yes, and you came, you left your state, you came to another state. You came in and then started talking that my uncle is a dancer; he is not serious. The road to your Government House is not done. My uncle is not serious. First of all, you were not even elected; you were selected," Davido said.

The singer pressed his point further, questioning Okpebholo's understanding of electoral politics.

"You don't know what it means to win an election. That's why you could go there and talk," he added, saying he felt sorry for the governor's children over the manner in which their father had carried himself.

Israel DMW breaks silence as Davido gets caught up in gubernatorial election crisis. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Isreal DMW Weighs In

Davido's personal aide, Isreal DMW, did not hold back in his own response to the viral video from Chukwu.

He took to social media to question the aide's roots, suggesting Chukwu did not even hail from Edo State and therefore had no standing to issue any such ban.

"HE'S FROM EBONYI STATE, AND NOT FROM EDO 100 A REAL SETTLER, WHO HAS BECOME A COMPLETE NUISANCE IN BENIN CITY. AN APC FAKE PASTOR, A CUuM PASTOR. A BEER PALOUR PASTOR. KINDLY DISREGARD WHAT HE'S SAYING. HE'S NOT SPEAKING FOR WE EDOLITES. NO MAN ON THIS PLANET EARTH, CAN BAN OGA FROM EDO, HIS MATERNAL HOME. IDIOT OF A PASTOR. GBEO WAGBON," he wrote.

See the viral comment Israel DMW made on Instagram:

Adeleke's children celebrate Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Adeleke family celebrated Davido after his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, secured victory at the Osun governorship election.

A video circulating online captured the emotional moment the governor's children, Folashade, Nikos, and BRED, gave Davido a standing ovation and a round of applause, publicly honouring the singer for his contributions to the family's political campaign.

Source: Legit.ng