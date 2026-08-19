Lagos state government declared Thursday, August 20, 2026, a work-free day ahead of the Isese Day celebration

Ogun, Oyo and Osun states also announced holidays on the same date to mark the annual Yoruba cultural event

Lagos officials said the Isese Day celebration is expected to draw more than three million traditional worshippers to the state

Ikeja, Lagos state - Four south-west states have declared Thursday, August 20, 2026, a holiday or work-free day to allow residents to observe Isese Day, an annual celebration of Yoruba traditional religion and cultural heritage.

Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, and Osun states all made the announcements on Wednesday, August 19, ahead of the event.

Four southwest states mark Isese Day on August 20, 2026. Photo credit: @LuckyAiyedatiwa

Source: Twitter

Lagos, Ogun declare Isese Day holiday

Lagos' special adviser on tourism, arts and culture, Idris Aregbe, announced that the state government had designated the day a work-free day so that residents and visitors could take part fully in the celebrations. Officials said the event is expected to attract more than three million traditional worshippers to the state.

In Ogun state, the holiday declaration came through a statement signed by the special adviser to the governor on information and strategy, Kayode Akinmade. The state government stated that the decision shows its commitment to preserving Yoruba culture, heritage and traditional values.

Adherents of the Yoruba traditional religion would use the day to honour their ancestors, carry out traditional rites, and promote the values embedded in their spiritual and cultural practices, the statement said.

Isese: Oyo, Osun follow suit

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde also declared a holiday for August 20 to mark Isese Day, which his administration set aside as an annual occasion to honour the cultural and traditional heritage of the Yoruba people.

The announcement came through an official memo signed by the secretary to the state government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde, and was released to the public by the special adviser on media to the governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

Osun joins other southwest states in declaring a holiday for Isese Day 2026, highlighting growing official recognition of Yoruba cultural heritage and traditional values. Photo credit: @followlasg

Source: Twitter

Osun state rounded off the announcements with its own holiday declaration, made through a statement signed by the commissioner for home affairs, Abdul Rasheed Aderibigbe. The Osun government said the decision shows its dedication to recognising, preserving and promoting the cultural heritage and traditional values of the people of the state.

The simultaneous declarations across the four states underline the growing official recognition of Isese Day as a significant cultural and religious occasion in south-west Nigeria.

Read more on Isese Day

UAE announces 2 remaining public holidays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have two public holidays to look forward to before the end of 2026, with both carrying the possibility of extended weekends under the country's holiday rules.

The breaks are for the birthday of Prophet Muhammad and Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's National Day celebration. Depending on how the holidays fall and government decisions, employees could enjoy additional days off.

Public holidays in the UAE allow workers and residents to take paid time off to observe cultural and religious traditions, rest, and enjoy extended long weekends without using their annual leave.

Source: Legit.ng