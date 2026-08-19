Tosin Adarabioyo is set to leave Chelsea this summer after Xabi Alonso made clear the defender has no place in his plans

Chelsea's squad number reshuffle for 2026/27 gave Adarabioyo the number 38 shirt, signalling his likely exit from Stamford Bridge

Aston Villa have opened talks with Chelsea for the Super Eagles-eligible centre-back, with Marseille and Benfica also circling

Tosin Adarabioyo is heading for the Chelsea exit door this summer after manager Xabi Alonso has made it plain that Adarabioyo does not feature in his rebuilding plans for the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

The clearest signal of his impending departure came when Chelsea published their squad numbers for the upcoming season, and his number was swapped.

Tosin Adarabioyo set to leave Chelsea this summer. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Adarabioyo, who had worn the number 4 shirt, was reassigned the number 38, with Valentin Barco taking his former number in what observers widely read as a deliberate move to ease the defender out.

Aston open talks to sign Adarabioyo

The 28-year-old defender arrived at Stamford Bridge on a free transfer in the summer of 2024 after his contract at Fulham expired.

During his time at Chelsea, he was part of the squad that lifted both the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup under former head coach Enzo Maresca.

Aston Villa emerged as the frontrunners to sign the centre-back after opening formal talks with the London club, according to Sky Sports.

Aston Villa are keen to bring in Adarabioyo as cover and competition following the expected departure of England defender Ezri Konsa, who is set to join Arsenal in a deal worth £51 million. The Villa Park club see the Nigeria-eligible defender as a like-for-like replacement.

Olympique Marseille and Portuguese side Benfica are also monitoring the situation. A move to Benfica would reunite Adarabioyo with Marco Silva, who managed him during his time at Fulham.

Chelsea set to sell 12 players

Legit.ng previously reported that Chelsea told 12 first-team players to train separately as they are set to depart the club before the transfer window closes.

Strikers Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap headline the group, while defenders Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi are also part of the group.

Source: Legit.ng