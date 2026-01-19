Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Ilorin, Kwara State - Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Saliu, the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Kwara State, is dead.

Legit.ng reports that the death of the revered Islamic scholar was confirmed on Monday, January 19, 2026.

Ilorin Chief Imam, Sheikh Saliu, dies

Legit.ng reports that the revered religious leader died at the age of 75.

Mallam Bolaji Moruf, a source from the Kuranga family, a clan strongly associated with Ilorin, confirmed Sheikh Saliu’s death to Legit.ng.

Moruf added that the atmosphere around the late imam’s residence is sombre.

In the same vein, Ilorin-based radio, Emirate 98.5 FM, confirmed Sheikh Saliu's exit.

Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Saliu's profile

Born in 1950 in Ilorin, Kwara State, Sheikh Saliu rose through decades of dedicated Islamic scholarship and service to become one of the most influential religious leaders in the state.

He served as the 12th Chief Imam of the Ilorin Emirate, a position he held for more than four decades following his appointment in 1983.

Throughout his long tenure, the late Chief Imam was widely respected for his knowledge of Islamic teachings, leadership in religious affairs, and advocacy for peace, unity, and religious tolerance among Muslims and the wider society.

Sheikh Saliu's sad demise ignited an outpouring of tributes from several Muslims in Kwara State and across Nigeria.

More to come...

