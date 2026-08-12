Jorge Messi, father of football star Lionel Messi, died on Saturday, August 8, 2026, in Rosario after a prolonged illness

The Messi family kept Jorge's declining health secret even as Lionel competed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Messi shared an emotional post on Instagram that raised serious questions about his future in football

Lionel Messi has raised fresh doubts about his future in football after the death of his father, Jorge Messi, who passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2026, in Rosario, Argentina, aged 68, following a prolonged battle with illness.

The Messi family had kept Jorge's condition private throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup, during which news of his illness emerged despite their efforts to shield it from public attention.

Lionel Messi considers retirement after his father's death. Photo by Richard Sellers.

Source: Getty Images

The family gathered in their hometown of Rosario for a private farewell ceremony in an intensely personal moment for those closest to the football icon.

Messi hints at retirement

Following his father's death, Messi published a lengthy tribute on Instagram in which he openly questioned whether he would continue playing football.

“I don't know what I'm going to do without you. I don't know how to keep going. All I ever did was play football, and now I have serious doubts about whether I'll keep doing it for much longer,” he wrote.

He also expressed grief that his father did not live to see the end of his career:

“You were by my side from the very beginning, and there was so little left until the end. Why couldn't you hold on just a little longer so we could finish it together?”

The comments arrive at a difficult moment for Messi, who lost the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with Argentina, reigniting speculation about how much longer he intends to represent his country at the international level. His words on Instagram have deepened those questions considerably.

At club level, Messi holds a contract with Inter Miami that runs until 2028, and many supporters had expected him to see it through. However, his latest remarks suggest that personal circumstances may now weigh heavily on decisions that were once considered straightforward.

Jorge Messi was far more than a father to Lionel. He also served as his agent and manager during the early years of his career, playing a central role in shaping one of the greatest footballing stories in the sport's history. His death marks the loss of the person who, by Messi's own account, was present from the very beginning of that journey.

Messi discloses promises to his father

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi disclosed his promise to his father during his ailing moment while the World Cup was going on.

The Argentina captain disclosed that he promised his father that he would reach the final so his health could improve and watch one of his matches.

Source: Legit.ng