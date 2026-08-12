NiMet issued a flood advisory covering 13 Nigerian states between August 11 and 20, 2026

The agency warned that flooding could disrupt roads, electricity, telecoms, and farming across the affected states

Residents in vulnerable areas received specific guidance on how to stay safe during the high-risk period

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned that 13 states across Nigeria face a significant risk of flash floods between August 11 and 20, 2026.

The agency posted the advisory on its official X handle, naming Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Niger, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Taraba, Cross River and Akwa Ibom as states facing elevated danger during the period.

Nigeria to experience thunderstorms and rainfall as NiMet issues fresh nationwide weather update. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

NiMet said the forecast was derived from an assessment of rainfall intensity, soil moisture levels, drainage capacity, terrain features and dam characteristics across the listed areas, Daily Trust reports.

What NiMet Says Could Happen

The agency said flash floods were most likely to strike low-lying areas, flood-prone communities, urban centres and riverside settlements.

It warned that road closures and traffic disruptions were among the expected consequences, alongside possible interruptions to electricity supply and telecommunications networks.

NiMet also cautioned that heavy rainfall would reduce visibility on roads and could affect aviation operations. For farmers, the agency said waterlogging posed a serious threat to crops, farmlands and livestock, while flooding could damage roads, bridges and drainage infrastructure.

Stagnant floodwater, it added, raises the risk of waterborne diseases spreading among affected communities.

Advice for Residents and Authorities

NiMet urged residents in vulnerable communities to monitor weather forecasts and alerts from both the agency and local emergency management authorities. It specifically advised against walking or driving through flooded roads, bridges or fast-moving water.

People living in areas at high risk were told to stay alert and be ready to relocate to safer ground if conditions deteriorate.

The agency also called on emergency management authorities to strengthen surveillance operations, deploy response teams in advance and maintain a state of readiness throughout the period.

Farmers received a separate set of recommendations. NiMet urged them to improve drainage on their land and to move livestock, equipment and any harvested produce away from areas prone to flooding before conditions worsen.

The advisory was described by the agency as a tool to support early preparedness, emergency response planning and disaster risk reduction across the named states.

NiMet forecasts nationwide thunderstorms, rainfall alert

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) forecast a three-day mix of thunderstorms, rain, hazy skies, and sunshine across various parts of Nigeria.

The agency had in February said northern states would largely experience sunny conditions, while central regions may see haze with isolated thunderstorms in southern Kwara, Kogi, Benue, and surrounding areas during the forecast period.

Source: Legit.ng