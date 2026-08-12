The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission flagged a surge in fake employment letters, some generated using AI, circulating in its name

Criminal groups are reportedly demanding money from job seekers by falsely promising them positions at the oil industry regulator

NUPRC confirmed it has reported the matter to law enforcement and reminded the public that no recruitment is currently ongoing at the commission

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has raised an alarm over the growing circulation of fraudulent employment letters, including some generated through artificial intelligence, bearing the commission's name and the identities of people it does not recognise.

NUPRC Issues Urgent Warning Over Fake, AI-Generated Employment Letters Targeting job seekers

Source: UGC

NUPRC spokesperson Eniola Akinkuotu disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, saying the commission had received reports of criminal actors exploiting unsuspecting Nigerians who are searching for work.

According to the commission, these individuals approach their targets with offers to help them secure jobs at NUPRC, then demand payment in exchange for the supposed assistance. The fraudulent letters are used to make the scam appear credible.

No recruitment ongoing at NUPRC

The commission said there is no active recruitment exercise at NUPRC at this time. It added that any future hiring would follow a formal process conducted strictly in line with existing laws and federal government regulations.

"While the NUPRC has reported the activities of these criminal elements to law enforcement agencies and awaits an outcome of investigation, members of the public are advised to be circumspect so they don't fall victim," the statement read.

The commission urged Nigerians to treat any unsolicited job offer or communication claiming to be from NUPRC with suspicion, particularly those that involve any form of payment, The Cable reported.

A pattern across petroleum regulators

This is not the first time a Nigerian petroleum regulatory body has raised such an alarm. In February, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) issued a similar warning, clarifying that it was not undertaking any form of employment at any level.

The NMDPRA said the fraudulent activity bore the hallmarks of organised fake recruitment syndicates operating specifically to defraud job seekers through such schemes.

The NUPRC incident follows that pattern and points to a broader targeting of Nigeria's petroleum sector regulators by fraud networks looking to exploit the high demand for government and agency employment in the country.

EFCC dismisses recruitment claims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) dismissed a viral social media message claiming the anti-graft agency is secretly recruiting new personnel.

The commission warned Nigerians against believing or sharing the recruitment claim circulating on anonymous messaging platforms.

The EFCC reminded the public to rely on its official channels for verified recruitment announcements and updates.

Source: Legit.ng