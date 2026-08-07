Actor Charles Okocha weighed in on the long-running feud between P-Square brothers Peter and Paul Okoye during a radio interview

Okocha proposed an unusual solution to end the public disagreements between the former music duo

The actor also addressed his own stance on airing personal conflicts on social media, making a pointed comparison

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha has thrown his weight behind an unconventional idea for ending the years-long dispute between former P-Square members Peter and Paul Okoye, suggesting a boxing match.

Speaking during an interview on Max FM, Okocha said the continued public back-and-forth between the brothers had dragged on far too long and needed a definitive resolution, one way or another.

Charles Okocha reacts to the ongoing P-Square feud and shares his idea for ending the brothers' disagreement. Photo: charles_okocha/psquare

Source: Instagram

Charles Okocha floated the idea of a boxing bout as a structured outlet for the siblings to put their grievances to rest, arguing that it would also give fans something worth watching.

"Rude Boy and Mr. P should get into the ring. Let them get into the ring and settle all these, you know, coming out, talking, talking. It is becoming too much. It makes no sense at their age," Okocha said.

Charles Okocha's take on the boxing idea

The actor made it clear that he was not joking around.

He framed the boxing concept as a legitimate entertainment option that could benefit everyone involved, including the fans who have watched the drama unfold for years.

"This one will come on and say, okay, this is what I do. They should just do whatever it is to squash their beef. It makes no sense. If it's possible to squash it out on the ring, no problem. It's called entertainment because a lot of people will buy tickets, people will come watch. That's why it's called entertainment. There's no room for animosity or hate," he added.

Charles Okocha urges Peter and Paul Okoye to end their long-running feud with an unusual proposal. Photo: charles_okocha/psquare

Source: Instagram

Okocha speaks on keeping personal issues private

Beyond the boxing suggestion, Charles Okocha used the opportunity to speak about his personal philosophy on conflict.

He said he has never taken personal grievances to social media and does not understand why anyone would involve the public in private matters.

"I'm that type of person, I don't hate people. You think we don't have issues? You think I don't have issues? But have you ever seen me come out on social media to speak about it? If I can't squash it in there, why would I even come out? People that don't even know about how we live our lives, and then I'm coming out to put it out there to say you know, so no, it makes no sense," he said.

The actor urged the Okoye brothers to settle their differences either behind closed doors or through a public but controlled event, insisting that outsiders have no place in what is ultimately a family matter.

Peter Okoye, known professionally as Mr P, and his twin brother Paul Okoye, who records as Rudeboy, split the iconic P-Square group in 2017 amid internal disagreements.

Watch Charles Okocha pitch his idea about a way to settle the P-Square feud in the video below:

Awilo Logomba speaks on P-Square feud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Congolese singer Awilo Longomba addressed the ongoing feud between P-Square twins, Paul and Peter Okoye, urging them to reconcile.

He shared nostalgic throwback photos and reminded the brothers, along with their manager Jude Okoye, of the emotional toll their rift has taken on fans and loved ones.

Awilo emphasised that family is about love and forgiveness, expressing hope that the trio will reunite and move forward together.

Source: Legit.ng