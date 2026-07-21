AIG Moshood Jimoh confirmed the Ajiran murder case is already before the courts after activists visited Zone 2 headquarters in Lagos

INTERPOL arrested businessman Hammed Tajudeen Akanbi in Cotonou over alleged links to two murders in Ajiran community in 2023 and 2024

Jimoh revealed he faced financial inducements during the investigation but said no pressure would make him abandon a case with solid evidence

Onikan, Lagos state - Moshood Jimoh, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, has said justice will be served in the ongoing trial of the suspect linked to two murders in Ajiran community, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Jimoh made the remarks on Monday, July 20, at the Zone 2 headquarters in Lagos, after a group of civil rights activists paid him a solidarity visit over controversy surrounding the killings.

AIG Moshood Jimoh addresses civil rights activists at the Zone 2 Police Headquarters in Lagos, insisting that justice will prevail in the Ajiran murder case.

Source: Original

Background to the Ajiran Murders

Two people were killed in the Eti-Osa axis of Lagos within a span of roughly 16 months. Sheriff Ishola Salami, a youth leader, was killed on April 18, 2023, while Prince Kazeem Ademola Akinloye, the first son of the Ojomu of Ajiranland, was murdered on August 26, 2024.

Police investigations, conducted while Jimoh served as Commissioner of Police in Lagos, led to the arrest of two suspects who made confessional statements identifying the alleged sponsor behind the killings. Those statements pointed to Lagos businessman Hammed Tajudeen Akanbi, also known as Ahmed Ajiran, who was subsequently declared wanted in February 2025.

Akanbi was later tracked to a hotel in Cotonou, Benin Republic, where the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) arrested him and returned him to Nigeria.

The Matter Is in Court - AIG Jimoh

Speaking with the visiting activists, Jimoh said the police built a strong case before transferring the matter to the judiciary.

"The matter is already in court and justice must prevail," he said. "Police work terminates when matters are taken to court. As a professional officer, I'm not allowed to talk about the matter."

He also disclosed that he faced repeated attempts to compromise the investigation, including financial inducements.

"Nobody can pressure me to do what is unlawful. Justice must prevail," Jimoh said, adding that all officers who worked on the case during his time as commissioner equally resisted the pressure.

"Because we have a good case and evidence and other circumstantial evidence that can stand the test of trial in court against Hammed Tajudeen Akanbi. The matter is in court already."

The visit came amid a public debate over the case, partly fuelled by social media influencer Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, who questioned in a viral video why Akanbi had been named as a suspect. The activists said they went to the AIG's office to counter what they described as a campaign to discredit the police and the investigation.

Civil rights activists visit AIG Moshood Jimoh in Lagos to express support for the police investigation into the Ajiran community killings.

Source: Original

House of Assembly Reacts to Assassination of Lagos Prince, Demola Akinloye

Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos state House of Assembly on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, described the killing of Prince Kazeem Akinloye, the first son of Ojomu of Ajiran land, Tijani Akinloye, as one too many.

The lawmakers urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), to probe the murder.

Source: Legit.ng