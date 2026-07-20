A state high court in Ogidi, Anambra State, convicted choirmaster James Onuorah on charges of r@pe and offensive conduct

Onuorah allegedly told the victim's mother her daughters were possessed by marine spirits, then used fake deliverance sessions to gain access to them

The victim, who was 16 at the time of the assault, later became pregnant and gave birth to a baby in April 2026

An Anambra State High Court sitting in Ogidi has sentenced a Catholic church choirmaster, James Onuorah, to 25 years in prison after finding him guilty of r@ping a 16-year-old girl under the pretence of conducting a spiritual deliverance.

The court, presided over by Judge Chudi Nwankwo, delivered the verdict on Friday, July 17. Onuorah was additionally sentenced to seven years for offensive conduct, following a three-count charge that included r@pe and related offences under the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition and Protection) Law of Anambra state, 2017.

Choirmaster James Onuorah has been sentenced to 25 years for sexual assault. Photo credit: Pius Ekpei Utomi

Source: Getty Images

How the deception unfolded

Onuorah served as a choirmaster and church teacher at Iba Pope Catholic Parish in Awada, near Onitsha, Premium Times reported.

According to the prosecution, led by M.C. Ikeabunze and Nkiru Nzekwu, he told the mother of the victim that all her daughters were under the influence of marine spirits and spiritual husbands, and that they required deliverance at his private residence on Amanafor Street, Awada.

Relying on that claim, the mother permitted her daughters to attend prayer sessions at his home.

The prosecution narrated in the charge sheet that Onuorah subsequently lured the 16-year-old to his altar, instructed her to undress under the claim that it was "the direction of the Holy Spirit," and collected her menstrual blood and ovulation discharge.

He then had sexual interc0urse with her, telling her that a spiritual husband had caused fibroids in her womb and that s3x with him was the only remedy.

The victim became pregnant as a result and gave birth in April 2026. Her hospital discharge receipt was admitted as evidence during the trial.

The prosecution also alleged that Onuorah committed a similar act against the victim's elder sister, who testified as the first prosecution witness.

Court finds testimony credible

Four prosecution witnesses were called in total. The victim took the stand as Prosecution Witness 4. Onuorah denied all the allegations during cross-examination, but the court rejected his position.

Judge Nwankwo held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, noting that the victim's testimony was "direct, consistent and unshaken under cross-examination."

Sexual assault: Favour blamed

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a social media user identified as King Chidi has stirred massive controversy online after publicly blaming Favour, the 20-year-old woman who allegedly took her own life in July 2026 following a reported sexual assault by content creator Odogwu Asaba.

Rather than directing anger at the accused, Chidi, in a post online on Thursday, July 16, 2026, turned his attention to Favour herself, sharing a photo of her on Instagram and questioning her character based on her appearance and online behaviour.

Source: Legit.ng