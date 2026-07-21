Lawyers for Rebecca Omokamo Godwin-Isaac filed formal petitions with the UN, EU, US Embassy, British High Commission and Canadian High Commission over EFCC's conduct at her Abuja home

The petitions allege EFCC operatives have occupied the Guzape residence since June 29, 2026, cutting off utilities, medical access and contact with family and lawyers

Rebecca's legal team argues a Federal High Court order issued on July 3 has not been fully obeyed, and that no valid court authorisation exists for the continued occupation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A Nigerian woman's lawyers have taken her dispute with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the international stage, filing formal human rights petitions with the United Nations (UN), the European Union (EU), the United States Embassy, the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the United States Congress, the British High Commission and the Canadian High Commission.

The petitions, obtained by Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 21, were filed by C.S.A. Oshomegie (SAN) of Oshomegie & Co. on behalf of Mrs Rebecca Omokamo Godwin-Isaac.

Rebecca Omokamo Godwin-Isaac's lawyers petition the UN, EU, and other international bodies over alleged human rights violations by Ola Olukoyede-led EFCC. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

They allege that operatives of the EFCC moved into her residence in Guzape, Abuja, on Monday, June 29, 2026, and have remained there ever since, in what her legal team describes as a serious violation of her fundamental rights.

EFCC accused of rights violations

According to the complaints, Rebecca has been denied consistent access to water, electricity, cooking gas, food and medical care during the occupation.

The woman's lawyers also allege that her children and other family members have been displaced and that both relatives and legal counsel have been blocked from entering the property freely.

The petitions state that a worker at the residence allegedly collapsed after prolonged deprivation of food and water, raising what the lawyers describe as urgent humanitarian and health concerns.

Lawyers dispute EFCC occupation legality

Rebecca's legal team argues that the interim ex parte forfeiture order the EFCC relied upon was granted on February 12, 2026, and lapsed after 14 days without being renewed. They contend that no valid, subsisting order currently authorises the commission's continued presence at the property, and that a pending forfeiture proceeding does not, on its own, permit physical occupation of a private residence without fresh judicial approval.

On July 3, 2026, the Federal High Court ordered all parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum pending the resolution of the main case. The lawyers say this order was served on and acknowledged by the EFCC but has not been fully complied with, as conditions inside the property have not returned to what they were before June 29.

Rebecca maintains she lawfully bought the land from Architect Richard Idakwogi John of Rychado Homes, paid for it and built the family home using her own resources. Her lawyers stress that competing ownership claims over the property are already before the courts and should be settled through the judicial process, adding that Rebecca has not been convicted of any offence and that no court has issued a final ruling on who owns the property.

Rebecca Omokamo Godwin-Isaac requests international intervention over her dispute with the EFCC, alleging violations of her fundamental human rights. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Woman seeks international intervention against EFCC

Furthermore, in the petitions, Rebecca's lawyers urged the international bodies to closely monitor the situation, describing it as a matter requiring urgent attention.

They also called on the EFCC to restore essential utilities to the property, allow unrestricted access for her family members and legal representatives, and vacate the residence unless it can produce a valid court order authorising its continued occupation.

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Source: Legit.ng