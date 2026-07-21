Dutch model Jelicia Westhoff has publicly accused Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye of assault and child neglect

The allegations surfaced as speculation over Okoye's reported relationship with American rapper Cardi B intensified

Okoye has yet to issue a public response to the accusations made by the mother of his son

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has become the subject of fresh controversy after his partner, Dutch model Jelicia Westhoff, accused him of domestic violence, infidelity and neglecting their son amid persistent rumours linking him with American rapper Cardi B.

The Udinese goalkeeper has dominated conversations on social media in recent weeks, not only because of his football career but also due to repeated public appearances with the Grammy-winning artiste.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye during the friendly match between Poland and Nigeria in Warsaw. Photo by Maciej Rogowski

Source: Getty Images

While neither Okoye nor Cardi B has confirmed they are in a romantic relationship, the pair have been seen together on several occasions across Europe, fuelling widespread speculation.

Cardi B rumours gather momentum

According to The New York Post, rumours surrounding Okoye and Cardi B first emerged after they were spotted together in France before later appearing in Italy.

The speculation grew stronger after the duo were seen chatting and laughing on the balcony of the venue hosting the Messika Collection Haute Joaillerie Showcase.

Although public interest appeared to have faded, another video recently emerged showing both celebrities seated alongside other guests at Gio's restaurant inside The St. Regis Hotel in Venice.

Per TMZ, their repeated appearances together have continued to spark debate online, even without an official confirmation of their relationship status.

Westhoff levels serious accusations

Shortly after the latest video circulated online, Westhoff publicly accused the Nigerian international of physically abusing her during their relationship on her Instagram story.

She alleged that she remained silent for years because she feared speaking out would damage Okoye's football career.

The Dutch model also accused the goalkeeper of repeatedly cheating on her with both men and women while claiming he has failed to play an active role in the life of their son.

Expressing her frustration on social media, she questioned why Okoye had allegedly stopped contacting or supporting the child they welcomed together in 2023.

"You don't call your son, you don't see your son? Because you're too busy punishing his mother and being a baddie on social media.

"Your son that you wanted so badly when you were still broke and I had to give you money."

Westhoff further suggested she had been pressured to protect the goalkeeper's public image despite what she described as painful experiences behind closed doors.

"Think I'm stupid enough to be with someone like this! F**king people behind it force me to fix people's image! I had no choice because when someone has an image they can do whatever they want, and if you don't do what they want, you have a whole team coming after you.

"But you know what? Let me be the bad person, I don't give a dam*n anymore."

She also claimed fear had prevented her from taking legal action in the past.

"I was so scared to take you to court, so scared to press charges, so scared to do anything because I knew you would punish our child.

"But you know what? I've been calm, I gave you a million chances, and do you take care of him? No. Because you have to see him in my house, otherwise you can't be a father."

Beyond the written posts, Westhoff also shared several memes criticising fathers who fail to care for their children, adding further weight to her claims.

Okoye rejects dating DJ Cuppy

Legit.ng previously reported that Okoye dismissed rumours linking him romantically with Nigerian billionaire heiress and disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy.

Speaking with Germany-based sports journalist Oma Akatugba, the goalkeeper explained that despite acknowledging DJ Cuppy's success and wealth, she was not his preferred type after the entertainer expressed interest in dating someone with a quieter lifestyle and limited social media presence.

Source: Legit.ng