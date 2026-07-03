The National Identity Management Commission announced that NIN holders can now download their NIN slip at no cost via the NINAuth app

The updated NINAuth app also features enhanced privacy, stronger security, and access to more integrated services for users

Nigerians reacted to the update, with some confirming successful downloads and asking when the plastic National ID card will be issued

Lagos, Nigeria — The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that Nigerians can now download their National Identification Number (NIN) slip directly from the NINAuth app free of charge, removing the need to visit an agent or office.

The commission made the announcement on Thursday, July 2, via its official X account, informing NIN holders that the app had been updated with the new download feature alongside improvements to privacy, security, and service integration.

NIN applicants are advised to check the official NIMC website for enrolment locations and verified updates. Photo: Destiny Young.

Source: Facebook

How to Get Your NIN Slip on NINAuth

According to NIMC, users simply need to open the NINAuth app, preview their official NIN slip, and then select the option to share or download it.

The commission emphasised that the process costs nothing, stating:

"That's what your NIN slip costs on NINAuth. Not a payment to an agent. Not a trip across town. Not another form. Just open the app and download it."

Android users can download the NINAuth here. For iPhone users, the download link is here.

The NIN serves as a primary means of identification in Nigeria and is required for a wide range of services, including bank account registration, SIM card activation, and government service access.

Previously, obtaining a printed or digital copy of the slip often involved visiting NIMC offices or paying third-party agents.

NIMC described the update as part of its broader push to make identity management more accessible, adding the tagline:

"NINAuth — your identity shouldn't cost you anything extra."

Further details about the NINAuth app and NIMC's identity services are available on the commission's official website.

How to Update Date of Birth, Other NIN Details

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has introduced a new online self-service modifications portal, allowing Nigerians to update their National Identification Number (NIN) details from the comfort of their homes.

The platform enables users to modify personal information such as their name, phone number, date of birth, and address, simplifying the process and reducing the need for in-person visits to NIMC offices.

NIN: NIMC releases number of registered Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that NIMC disclosed that the number of Nigerians enrolled in the National Identification Number (NIN) database had reached 127 million as of December 2025.

Data obtained from the commission’s website show that as of October 31, 2025, total NIN enrolment stood at 123.9 million, with Lagos State recording the highest number of registered individuals at over 13 million. And gender data showed that as of October 2025, over 54.2 million females and about 69.7 million males had been captured in the national identity database

Source: Legit.ng