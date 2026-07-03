Just In: Tinubu Unveils Lithium Plant in Nasarawa as Details Emerge

President Bola Tinubu inaugurated West Africa's largest lithium processing plant in Nasarawa State on Thursday, June 2025

The Diamond New Energy plant in the Endo community has a daily processing capacity of 6,000 metric tonnes and has created over 1,000 direct jobs

Minister Dele Alake declared that Nigeria will no longer allow raw mineral exports without local processing as part of the government's value-addition policy

President Bola Tinubu has commissioned what the Federal Government has described as West Africa's largest lithium processing plant, located in the Endo community of Nasarawa Local Government Area, Nasarawa state.

The plant, operated by Diamond New Energy, has a daily processing capacity of 6,000 metric tonnes and an annual capacity of three million metric tonnes. Since beginning operations, the company has generated over 1,000 direct jobs and more than 2,000 indirect jobs in the host community.

President Bola Tinubu inaugurated the Diamond New Energy plant in Nasarawa State. Photo credit: @stanleynkwocha

Source: Twitter

Tinubu was represented at the ceremony by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Tinubu's message on mineral wealth

Speaking at the event, the president stressed that solid minerals form the enduring foundation of any economy, but warned that resource wealth alone does not guarantee national prosperity, Punch reported.

"Across the world, countries blessed with minerals, oil, gas, fertile lands, and strategic locations remain trapped in poverty because they failed to convert these resources into productive capacity, while nations with far fewer advantages have risen to global prominence through discipline, enterprise, technology, skills, and industrial organisation," he said.

Tinubu framed the inauguration as part of a broader industrial agenda rather than a symbolic occasion, adding:

"A factory is never just a building; it is where policy becomes employment, where investment becomes production, and where hope begins to acquire structure."

He described lithium as one of the defining minerals of the current global energy transition, central to battery technology, electric mobility and renewable energy storage.

FG bans raw mineral exports

Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dele Alake used the occasion to reaffirm the government's policy prohibiting the export of unprocessed minerals.

He said local value addition had become a cornerstone of the ministry's agenda and praised Diamond Energy Group for embracing the directive, Vanguard reported.

"Our goal is to begin to produce lithium batteries, vehicles, phones, solar panels, solar-powered turbines, and every gadget that uses lithium as a base requirement for its performance. We want to produce everything in Nigeria," Alake said.

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule commended the investors and urged other players in the mining sector to consider the state, citing commercial quantities of lead, zinc, lithium, copper, gemstones, gold, marble and iron ore.

Yu Chongqiang, Ambassador for JULING and CANMAX, speaking on behalf of Diamond New Energy, said the company was built on the conviction that Nigeria should not merely participate in the global minerals market but lead it through responsible development and industrial innovation.

Tinubu approves N3.9trn roads

President Bola Tinubu has approved 27 major road projects worth over ₦3.9 trillion across 15 states, according to minister of works, David Umahi.

The announcement was made on Monday, June 29, 2026, after the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng