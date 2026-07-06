Professor Owunari Abraham Georgewill, the outgoing vice-chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), has impressed many people with his collection of awards

Professor Owunari was appointed as the 9th substantive vice-chancellor of UNIPORT on Friday, July 2, 2021, and he will be succeeded by Professor Princewill Chike on July 13, 2026

In a now-viral post on LinkedIn, the outgoing vice-chancellor showcased the over 60 awards he was given with a short statement

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Professor Owunari Abraham Georgewill, has proudly displayed the numerous awards he received as his tenure draws to a close.

Professor Owunari, who assumed office as the 9th UNIPORT VC on July 2, 2021, will leave office on July 13, 2026, marking the exact expiration of his five-year statutory tenure.

Professor Owunari Georgewill won over 60 awards in his tenure as UNIPORT vice-chancellor. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Prof. Owunari Georgewill

Source: UGC

The professor will be succeeded by Professor Princewill Chike on the same day his tenure ends.

UNIPORT outgoing VC won over 60 awards

In a recent LinkedIn post, Professor Owunari shared pictures of his collection of awards, which numbered over 60 and were arranged on the floor.

"Awards return home as tenure ends: Faithful God," the professor wrote.

His post went viral on the platform, with many people celebrating him ahead of his tenure's end.

Professor Owunari Georgewill displays his collection of awards on social media. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Prof. Owunari Georgewill

Source: UGC

UNIPORT outgoing vice-chancellor celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNIPORT VC's display below:

Ichiakor Ovie Oboh said:

"All of these are not by accident...rather a testament of Ur dedication to things that matter, hardword and resilience. Well done, sir."

Benjamin Ajah said:

"VC like no other. Siren alarm by 12AM, you are coming to our campus to check up on students in Night class. You'll patronize a student selling peanut and randomly share to other students. During power outage, new generators appear to lit up classrooms at night."

Dr Elizabeth Ihuoma AMADI said:

"More wins my boss, in all your future endeavours.

"Glorious things are spoken of you sir.

"Faithful God."

Silas Omomehin Ajimijaye said:

"Congratulations sir. We wish you Long life, health and peace to savour the joy of your phenomenal service to humanity."

Miracle Keji Obi said:

"Congratulations on your well deserved awards, my able Vice Chancellor, your impact was greatly felt, not only within the walls of Uniport, but also within the church where we worship together, COA."

Chioma Daisy Onyige said:

"Congratulations 🎊 👏 💐 for a job well done our indefatigable Vice Chancellor Prof. Owunari Georgewill."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UNIPORT vice-chancellor had invited a lady to have dinner with him for earning a first-class degree.

UNIPORT VC invites graduate to special dinner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNIPORT first-class graduate was invited to a special dinner with the vice-chancellor.

The young lady showed this in a post on her page that shows the moment she prepared for the event and attended it with several other students.

At the beginning of the TikTok video, the lady displayed the invitation letter she received for the dinner and party. She also displayed the form or pass, which she would present at the location before gaining access.

Source: Legit.ng