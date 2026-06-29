A Nigerian medical doctor has taken to social media to advise netizens on abnormal signs to watch out for

In his video, he made it clear that anyone who experiences any of the listed signs should visit the hospital and get checked

Many netizens found his viral video educative, and they flooded the comments section to appreciate him

A Nigerian medical practitioner used a social media platform to warn members of the public about physical symptoms that required urgent medical attention rather than home treatment.

The warning came after he recalled a recent case in which an individual ignored warning signs and later died, a situation he attributed to delayed care and unmanaged diabetes.

Doctor explains that blood in stool and yellowing eyes often signal serious medical conditions. Photo credit: Doctor Onuoha/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Doctor lists 5 dangerous signs

The medical professional behind the alert was identified as Onuoha Cosmas, who posted the message on Instagram.

He explained that the content of the video was intended to help people recognise conditions that could become life threatening if assessment was postponed.

According to him, timely hospital evaluation could make a difference when serious illness was involved.

In the clip, he outlined five symptoms that should prompt immediate medical consultation.

The first involved the presence of blood in faeces. He noted that many people dismissed the sign as haemorrhoids, but it could also indicate a more severe condition such as rectal cancer, and he urged anyone who noticed it to seek examination.

The second sign concerned progressive yellowing of the eyes. He advised against assuming it was malaria and waiting it out at home.

Doctor Onuoha educates thousands online about signs of danger. Photo credit: Doctor Onuoha/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Instead, he suggested that persistent yellowing could point to liver disease and warranted professional assessment without delay.

The third warning related to swelling affecting both legs on waking, accompanied by fatigue.

He stressed that bilateral leg swelling was different from swelling in one limb and should not be ignored.

He made it clear that such a pattern could be linked to cardiac or renal problems and required proper medical review.

The fourth symptom was a prolonged cough that continued for several weeks or worsened over time.

He mentioned that a persistent cough might be associated with heart or kidney issues, respiratory infections, or malignancies affecting the lungs, and therefore needed hospital evaluation.

The final sign was unexplained weight loss. According to him, a sudden weight reduction could be connected to diabetes, cancer, malnutrition, or other underlying disorders, and he encouraged people experiencing it to be assessed by a doctor.

He concluded by urging viewers not to stay at home when these changes appeared, but to present themselves at a hospital for proper checks.

Reactions as doctor lists 5 health warning signs

Many Nigerians described the video as informative and expressed appreciation in the comment section after it circulated online.

Ibrahimtraorelover4life said:

"Educative message."

Benedetteebele commented:

"Thank you very much. I will go to hospital tomorrow. I feel dizzy atimes and my eyes are getting yellow more n more. Please God help me oooo. I'm living at Delta state which hospital is the best please children of God help me."

Home3dgloballighting reacted:

"Thank you so much Doctor number 5 could be hunger too."

Joshcademvp said:

"I have been coughing for 12 years + and I have done everything in medically and traditionally but no way. I guess it's an allergy because all test points to nothing."

Rosmarg_ reacted:

"I’m covered by the blood of Jesus make una carry Una wahala commot for social media because of monetization."

Olan_rex added:

"Most of this hospital their bill no be here oo nothing is easy I know that’s most people don’t just go."

See the post below:

Nigerian doctor warns skincare enthusiasts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a health educator, Aproko Doctor weighed in on skincare service providers using live snail for facial treatment.

Aproko Doctor decided to raise awareness on the dangers of using Giant African Land snail to treat acne or pimples.

Source: Legit.ng