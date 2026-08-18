Customs officers at Lao Bao International Border Gate uncovered drugs hidden inside electric water heaters in a consignment from Laos

A multi-agency operation tracked the package across several locations over several days before a suspect was identified in Ho Chi Minh City

The arrested Nigerian national, born in 1983, told investigators he had been hired to collect the package and deliver it to Hanoi

Vietnamese authorities have arrested a Nigerian man on suspicion of drug trafflcking after customs officers intercepted a consignment at the Lao Bao International Border Gate in the central province of Quang Tri.

The Customs Sub-Department of Region IX said its control team discovered the drugs on the evening of Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at around 8:30 pm, while scanning road vehicles crossing into Vietnam from Laos.

Vietnamese customs officers intercepted a shipment of drugs at Lao Bao International Border Gate. Photo credit: @okwullu

Source: Twitter

Scanning equipment flagged a suspicious consigned package, and a physical search revealed drugs concealed inside electric water heaters and electronic components.

Investigators found approximately 2kg of suspected crystal methamphetamine and two suspected her0in bricks inside the shipment, Vietnam plus reported.

Multi-Agency hunt ends in Ho Chi Minh city

Treating the case as transnational drug trafflcking, the Customs Sub-Department of Region IX launched a coordinated investigation involving the Lao Bao International Border Gate customs branch, the drug-related crimes investigation police division under the Quang Tri Police, the anti-smuggling investigation sub-department, and the provincial Border Guard.

Over the following days, officers traced the package as it moved across multiple locations. On August 9, law enforcement arrested Izuchukwu Calistus Odionye, a Nigerian national born in 1983, in Ho Chi Minh City as he was collecting the package.

During questioning, Odionye admitted that the package held drugs. He told investigators he had been paid to pick up the consignment in Ho Chi Minh City and transport it onward to Hanoi.

Authorities said the investigation has since been expanded to identify and apprehend others involved in the operation.

2 grandfathers arrested to selling drugs

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested 84-year-old grandpa, Godfrey Orji and 75-year-old Godwin Obulunbiya Obiora for dealing in illicit substances.

The two grand fathers were arrested for selling illicit drugd to teenage secondary school students in Umuahia, Abia state capital.

Source: Legit.ng