US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he was declaring the Strait of Hormuz a new American territory

Trump said Tehran wanted to make a deal but dismissed the prospect, insisting Iran could not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon

Qatar's foreign ministry said mediators were waiting for Oman and Iran to reach a separate bilateral agreement before broader US-Iran talks could resume

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

United States President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, that the Strait of Hormuz was now an American territory.

The declaration followed comments Trump made in the Oval Office on Monday, when reporters asked whether he planned to claim the strategically vital waterway.

No deal with Tehran: Trump insists Iran won't get a nuclear weapon. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Facebook

Trump announced the move in a post on Truth Social while simultaneously ruling out any imminent negotiations with Iran.

The White House, via its X handle @WhiteHouse, shared Trump's Truth post

"I think it's an excellent idea. We control it through the blockade, and I like the idea of declaring it our territory."

Trump wrote in the post:

"The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated."

Trump on Iran talks and nuclear threat

By Tuesday, Trump had moved to close the door on diplomatic engagement with Tehran. "There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.

He argued that Iran's desire to negotiate did not meet the bar he had set.

"Tehran wants to make a deal, but they're not going to make the kind of deal that I think is necessary."

Trump added that Iran could not be permitted to develop a nuclear weapon under any circumstances.

He credited earlier US military strikes involving B-2 bombers with setting back Iran's nuclear programme significantly.

Trump also pointed to the economic impact of the naval blockade, saying the US was removing millions of barrels of oil per week and that prices were already falling as a result.

"Oil prices are going down, and they'll continue to go down, unless we decide to do something much more drastic than what we're doing now."

When journalists asked Trump whether he was working to extend an existing Memorandum of Understanding with Iran, he declined to respond and shook his head.

Iran shuts down the Straits of Hormuz

Recall that Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, citing violations of ceasefire by Israel and the United States.

Escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah hinder diplomatic efforts for a regional settlement.

International focus remains on preventing further conflict and ensuring the safety of vital shipping routes.

Trump issues orders on Strait of Hormuz

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Trump announced no transit fees during the 60-day ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran claimed closure of the strait due to US and Israeli violations of the ceasefire.

US reports active shipping in the strait as diplomatic efforts continue between nations,

Source: Legit.ng