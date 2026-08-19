Nollywood actor Kunle Afod made a charity visit to veteran actor Yomi King, popularly known as Baba Opebe

Baba Opebe revealed he has been battling a serious illness for over a year, including low blood levels

Kunle Afod donated ₦100,000 on the spot and urged Nigerians to come to the veteran actor's aid spiritually, financially, and medically

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod has paid an emotional visit to veteran Yoruba actor Yomi King, widely known as Baba Opebe, after growing concern from fans who could no longer reach him.

Afod shared the video on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, revealing that he made the trip after several people reached out to say they had lost contact with the elder actor. Baba Opebe's phone had stopped connecting, and his whereabouts were unknown to many.

Actor Yomi Gold ‘Baba Opebe’ speaks about his health condition in new video with Kunle Afod. Credit: babaopebe

Source: Instagram

The journey to Baba Opebe's home was no small feat. Afod described the location as extremely remote.

Baba Opebe Speaks on His Condition

Speaking during the visit, Baba Opebe broke his silence on the speculation surrounding his absence from public life.

"I have been sick since last year. The doctor said I have low blood in my system. I was given four pints of blood. Some people said I went into hiding because I do not want people to know about my condition. My children are taking care of me," he said.

He added that he had visited multiple hospitals over the course of more than a year. He also expressed gratitude to fellow Nollywood actor Mr Latin for checking on him and offering support.

Afod, visibly shaken throughout the visit, donated ₦100,000 to Baba Opebe on the spot.

The actor also made a direct plea to Nigerians watching, asking for financial, medical, and spiritual support for the ailing veteran.

Kunle Afod supports Baba Opebe with N100,000 during visit to his residence. Credit: kunleafod

Source: Instagram

Baba Opebe is the popular stage name of Yomi King, a veteran Nigerian comic actor known for his classic comedic roles in Yoruba Nollywood films. He rose to fame after training under the late Babatunde Omidina, aka Baba Suwe, and starring in the 1987 TV show Erinkeke

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo's children cried out over his health.

Watch Kunle Afod's full visit to Baba Opebe below:

Reactions to Baba Opebe's condition

Fans and followers responded with an outpouring of prayers and concern in the comments:

@AbiodunOwolomoshe wrote:

"Baba opebe, may ALMIGHTY ALLAH give you Quick recovery"

@olubodunomotayoayodeji6077 commented:

"Baba Opebe God will heal you in Jesus name amen and amen"

@displaymansolo2106 said:

"Baba Opebe quick recovery in Jesus name, but Afod telling him to start eating vegetable with a lot of Ugwu leaves on it. Thank you very much for checking on our peoples"

@kadiratibrahim5094 wrote:

"May Allah grant him quick recovery. Well don Kunle oni sare lagbara Olohun."

@michealjegede2589 commented:

"Thank You Honorable Kunle Afod. E ku ifomoniyan se sir. Pls Sir, help us to discuss Baba Opebe's condition to Woli Aikore if there is any way to help him spiritually. And God will heal him in Jesus Name. AMEN 🙏"

@Deemayjiemeji reacted:

"GOD kilodeeeeee Baba Opebe againnnnnn, our veterans needs to be under a health care scheme, I pray GOD in his infinite mercy will restore his system restore back his good health IJN"

Nollywood stars rally support for Ogogo

Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actors took to social media to appeal for medical help for Ogogo after his family disclosed he is battling stage four cancer.

Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) president Bolaji Amusan, popularly called Mr Latin, alongside actors Odunlade Adekola, Muyiwa Ademola, Toyin Abraham and Bimbo Oshin, each shared separate posts urging Nigerians to connect the family with cancer specialists and credible treatment options.

They pleaded with Nigerians to come to the aid of the veteran actor.

Source: Legit.ng