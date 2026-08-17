The British High Commission issued a statement on Monday commending the conduct of the Osun governorship election

The commission's own team of accredited observers was deployed on election day alongside credible independent observer groups

The British High Commission raised concerns over voter interference, vote-buying, and limited BVAS devices during the election

The British High Commission has congratulated Ademola Adeleke on winning re-election as Governor of Osun State, describing several aspects of the poll as encouraging signs of a positive democratic process.

In a statement issued on Monday, the commission said it held meetings with various stakeholders ahead of election day and sent its own team of accredited observers into the field, whose findings were consistent with those of credible independent observer groups deployed more widely across the state.

British High Commission congratulates Ademola Adeleke and highlights Osun election as a positive democratic process. Photo credit: GregDon/GettyImages

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What the commission found encouraging

The commission pointed to a number of positives, including the opening of polls as scheduled in many locations, the conduct of security personnel in maintaining order, and the way INEC officials carried out electoral procedures on the ground.

It also singled out voters for praise, noting the patience, resilience, and level of participation demonstrated throughout the day.

Concerns the commission flagged

Despite the overall positive tone, the commission said it took note of isolated incidents that created tension both before and during voting.

These included reports of voter interference and vote-buying across party lines, inadequate access for elderly people and persons with disabilities, and overcrowding caused by limited BVAS devices available for accreditation.

The commission called on relevant institutions to examine these issues carefully and draw practical lessons from them, adding that recommendations from civil society organisations such as the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room should be factored into any review.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, the commission acknowledged that off-cycle elections tend to benefit from extra personnel and resources that may not be as easy to mobilise at a national scale. It nevertheless expressed hope that the Osun experience would help inform improvements to the integrity, inclusiveness, and credibility of future electoral processes.

The commission reaffirmed the United Kingdom's commitment to working with Nigeria's electoral institutions, civil society, and other partners in support of peaceful, transparent, and credible elections.

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UK delegation meets INEC, Peter Obi, Atiku

Legit.ng earlier reported that a United Kingdom delegation led by High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, and the Deputy High Commissioner Abuja, Gill Lever, visited the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, former presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The UK delegation also visited the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.The visit to political leaders over recent weeks about developments in Nigeria’s political and democratic processes.

Source: Legit.ng