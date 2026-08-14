Deeper Life Bible Church announced the Global Crusade with Kumuyi in Ota, Ogun State, set to run from August 26 to 30, 2026

Free surgeries, dental, gynaecological and eye consultations were listed among the medical outreaches planned ahead of the crusade

The five-day crusade will be co-hosted by CAN and PFN Ogun West chapters, with daily sessions beginning at 5 p.m.

The Deeper Christian Life Ministry has announced the Ogun West edition of its Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), to be held from August 26 to 30, 2026, at Anglican Church Grammar School, Abebi, Ota, a suburb of Lagos State.

The church also unveiled a series of free medical and humanitarian activities to precede the crusade.

Pastor William Kumuyi will headline the Global Crusade with Kumuyi in Ota, Ogun State.

Source: Original

Pastor Joseph Fasanmi, the Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC) State Overseer for Ogun West, made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday, August 13.

He said the crusade, running under the theme "Total Transformation Through Christ", would begin at 5 p.m. daily and is being jointly hosted by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), both Ogun West chapters.

Fasanmi described the event as more than a religious gathering, saying it was aimed at addressing the spiritual, moral and social needs of residents in the area, which covers the Ado-Odo/Ota, Yewa South, Yewa North, Ipokia and Imeko-Afon Local Government Areas.

"When the heart changes, homes change. When homes change, communities change. When communities change, nations change," Fasanmi said.

He noted that the crusade's convener, Pastor William Kumuyi, General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has spent more than five decades in ministry, with the GCK series having reached over 50 million people across multiple countries and continents.

The crusade will be jointly hosted by CAN and PFN chapters in Ogun West.

Source: Facebook

Free Surgeries and Medical Outreaches

Dr Olalekan Sokan, speaking on the medical component of the programme, said free outreaches would begin on August 23 with a Maternal and Child Health programme at Landmark Executive Multipurpose Hall, 28 Iyana Joju Road, Ota.

Additional outreaches are scheduled for August 24 at St. Michael Junior School, Ota, and August 25 at the Deeper Life Regional Headquarters, Ntabo, Ijoko, Ota.

Free surgical procedures, including general, gynaecological and ophthalmic surgeries, will be carried out on August 24 and 25 at State Hospital, Ota, and General Hospital, Idiroko, Ipokia Local Government Area.

Sokan said qualified medical specialists would handle all procedures, and prospective patients are required to attend pre-surgical screening between August 12 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Anglican Church Grammar School, Ota, and Gateway African Church, Ikolaje, Idiroko.

A prison outreach is also planned for August 24 and 25 across correctional facilities in the area, with the aim of providing spiritual support and humanitarian assistance to inmates.

Additional Programmes Planned

The crusade will also include the All Believers' Conference, themed "Perfect Deliverance in a Shifting World", on August 27 and 28 at Christian Pentecostal Mission, Ota, beginning at 7:30 a.m. daily. A youth programme, the Impact Academy for Youth, themed "Transformed to Break Limits", will also run at 7:30 a.m. at the main crusade venue.

Fasanmi appealed to traditional rulers, government officials, community leaders and the media to support mobilisation efforts, and urged residents to attend regardless of their religious or social background.

Adeboye requests 10 people to donate N1 billion each

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye solicited the support of his church members in further expansion of the RCCG Campground in Mowe, Ogun state.

The man of God told a crowd of worshippers at the ongoing 2025 RCCG convention that the number of people who attended each year was increasing.

Source: Legit.ng