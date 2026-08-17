The UK Home Office has announced a 50% increase in the number of illegal workers removed from the country since July 2024

More than 2,000 people have been returned to their home countries, which the government described as record-breaking levels of returns

The announcement drew sharp reactions online, with some critics arguing the figures still fall far short of what is needed

The UK Home Office has announced a sharp rise in the number of foreigners working illegally removed from Britain, describing the figures as part of a record-breaking period of returns.

In a post shared on X on 13 August 2026, the UK Home Office confirmed that more than 2,000 people had been deported to their home countries since July 2024, representing a 50% increase in removals compared to previous figures.

UK records high amount of deportation. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK announces record breaking deportation of foreigners

The United Kingdom (UK) government framed the numbers as evidence of a tougher enforcement stance on illegal working in the country. Officials tied the increase to what they described as a sustained effort to strengthen enforcement and returns operations, with the 2,000-plus figure presented as a milestone in that process.

The announcement gained significant traction online, drawing over 129,000 views, more than 1,400 replies, and considerable debate about whether the scale of removals was meaningful in the broader context of illegal migration to the UK.

Reactions as UK records deportation achievement

The Home Office's post triggered a wave of responses, with many users questioning whether the figures represented genuine progress:

@BeaumontLo19791 said:

"A 50% increase sounds good on paper but 2,000 removals is still nowhere near enough. Tens of thousands keep coming or staying. Record returns mean nothing if the overall numbers keep rising. We need proper scale, not small steps."

@RestoreDunstan said:

"That's because there ways been a 20,000% increase in illegal migrants being allowed in by Labour and the Tories."

@lester_hay55123 said:

"There has been a 100% increase in scheming phone thieves at the heart of government."

See the UK statement below:

UK explains proof of funds requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK Visas & Immigration has issued a warning that student visa applications will be refused if proof of funds does not meet its requirements.

The official UKVI account stated that bank account funds must be held for a certain period before an application is submitted.

Source: Legit.ng