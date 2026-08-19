The US Coast Guard removed a Condition of Entry imposed on vessels that had called at Nigerian ports in their previous five port calls

Nigeria's Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, linked the decision to years of maritime security improvements by NIMASA and other stakeholders

The USCG carried out four separate assessments of Nigeria's ports and maritime security framework between March 2024 and April 2026

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The United States has removed a security restriction that had been placed on ships arriving from Nigeria for over a decade, in a development the Nigerian government says will cut costs and reduce delays for vessels using its ports.

Nigeria's Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, announced that the US Coast Guard (USCG) had lifted the Condition of Entry (CoE) that was first imposed in June 2014.

Nigeria secures a major maritime breakthrough as the US removes a 12-year security restriction Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Under that restriction, any vessel that had docked at designated Nigerian ports within its previous five port calls was required to meet additional security and documentation requirements before being allowed into US waters, Punch reports.

Why the US Lifted the Restriction

Oyetola said the decision came after Nigeria made sustained efforts to meet international maritime security standards, particularly through the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The country's compliance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code was central to the case made to US authorities, the Cable reports.

The USCG carried out four assessments of Nigeria's maritime security setup and port facilities: in March 2024, April 2024, March 2025, and April 2026.

The government said each review recorded measurable progress.

Oyetola said:

"The lifting of the Conditions of Entry is a major milestone for Nigeria's maritime sector."

He said calling it proof of the country's progress in maritime security and ISPS Code implementation.

What It Means for Nigerian Ports

For more than a decade, shipping companies whose vessels had previously called at Nigerian ports bore additional operational costs when heading to the United States, including extra inspections and paperwork. With the CoE now removed, those requirements no longer apply.

The minister said the change is expected to improve vessel turnaround times, make shipping schedules more reliable, and lower the overall cost of doing business through Nigerian ports.

US lifts restrictions on Nigerian vessels after four assessments of the country’s maritime security Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Facebook

The government also believes the move will make Nigerian ports more attractive to international shipping lines, with potential benefits for trade volumes, investment, employment, and port revenues.

Oyetola commended NIMASA Director-General Dayo Mobereola and his team for their role in satisfying the USCG's security requirements.

He added that Nigeria would continue to raise its maritime security standards as it works to grow the role of its ports in global trade.

Nigeria customs service issues fresh warning to Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has warned Nigerians to ignore a fake recruitment update circulating on social media, saying the publication did not come from the service.

The NCS posted the alert on its official X account, @CustomsNG, on Thursday, July 23, attaching an image of the fraudulent announcement stamped with a red "Fake News!" watermark.

The service said it had become aware of the fake post spreading across "some social media platforms" and moved quickly to distance itself from the content.

Source: Legit.ng