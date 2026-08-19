Malik Olabiyi relocated from Osogbo, Osun State to study Computer Science at Lagos State University

While studying, Malik founded a startup called Locator.ng and received recognition from the Nigeria Computer Society

He graduated in August 2026 with a first-class degree, scoring 4.58 out of 5.0

Malik Olabiyi, a Computer Science graduate of Lagos State University, is celebrating his graduation with a first-class degree after a university journey that included founding a tech startup and earning national recognition, all while far from home.

Olabiyi, who relocated from Osogbo in Osun State to pursue his degree in Lagos, announced his result on LinkedIn in August 2026. He graduated from LASU's Faculty of Computing and Information Technology with a BSc First Class Honours, finishing with a grade point of 4.58 out of 5.0.

Lagos State University Student Who Built Startup Bags First Class in Computer Science, Shares Story

Source: UGC

From Osogbo to Lagos With a Startup to Show

Beyond his academic performance, Olabiyi used his time in Lagos to build real-world experience. He founded Locator.ng, a startup he developed while still an undergraduate, and was recognised by the Nigeria Computer Society during his studies.

In his post, he described his university years as more than just a chase for grades. He spoke of building projects, exploring the city, taking on multiple roles outside the classroom, and embracing every opportunity that came his way.

He credited focus, patience, and resilience as the qualities that carried him through.

The man said:

"I came here as a curious young man, and I'm glad to be leaving as a man with a direction."

LASU Graduates React to Malik's Achievement

Olabiyi's post drew warm responses from his network on LinkedIn.

Johnson Oluwadamiloa said:

"Congratulations 🎉 Cheers to many more 🥂"

David Oladimeji said:

"Congratulations Malik! Well deserved"

Olohi Peter said:

"Congratulations, welcome to favour market."

Source: Legit.ng