Finland's immigration authority published the full list of conditions foreign workers must meet to qualify for a residence permit

Applicants must earn a gross salary of at least a certain amount per month in 2026, with zero-hours contracts specifically ruled out

Workers are also required to hold sufficient qualifications for their role, and employers must verify and document this as part of the application

Finland has laid out the specific conditions that foreign workers must satisfy before they can obtain a residence permit for employment in the country,

The Finnish Immigration Service publishes the full requirements on its official website.

Finland lists conditions foreign workers must meet to get residence permit. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Residence permit: Finland requirements for foreign workers

The rules cover four broad areas:

1. Securing a job

2. Holding the right qualifications

3. Meeting an income threshold

4. Submitting the correct documents alongside the application.

On the employment side, an applicant's employer must complete and submit a terms-of-employment form as part of the application process. This can be done through Finland's Enter Finland online system or via a paper form.

The employer is also responsible for confirming that the applicant has the professional skills needed for the role and for documenting this in the same submission. Workers in healthcare, for example, must obtain a separate licence to practise from the Finnish Supervisory Agency for Welfare and Health before they can proceed.

Documents required for Finnish resident permit

Applicants must attach several documents to their submission. These include a valid passport from their country of nationality, a compliant passport photograph no more than six months old, and colour copies of the personal data page and any pages with stamps or notes.

A document proving lawful presence in the country where the application is submitted is also required, though this is not necessary when applying for an extended permit.

When a worker applies to renew their permit, the Finnish Immigration Service will also review whether their salary was sufficient throughout the previous permit period. The original terms of employment stated in the earlier application must have been honoured.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng