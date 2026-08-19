Uncle Nonss, a TikTok creator who no longer identifies as a Christian, has listed four church practices he refused to follow while he was still a believer

He questioned the logic of tithing, giving offerings, and praying over food, explaining his reasons for resisting each practice

His video sparked a wave of responses from viewers who shared their own complicated relationships with church traditions

Uncle Nonss, a TikTok creator who goes by the handle @nicenonss, has gone viral after sharing four church practices he refused to participate in during his years as a Christian, with the video drawing a flood of reactions from people who related more than they expected to.

In the clip, posted two days ago, he described himself as someone who sat in the pews but quietly drew his own lines around what he was and was not willing to do.

A former Christian reflects on the things he hated about his former religion. Photo Credit: @nicenonss

Source: TikTok

The 4 things he refused to do

Topping his list was tithing. Uncle Nonss said he never handed over 10 per cent of his income to the church, pointing to the contrast between what was being collected inside and the poverty visible just outside the building. He said he felt proud of that decision.

Giving an offering was also something he flatly rejected, questioning who exactly that money was really going to.

His third point drew some of the most attention — he admitted he never liked praying before meals, arguing that if food contained poison, no prayer said before eating would undo the harm afterwards.

The fourth item on his list was a strong distaste for any form of deliverance ministry, though he did not go into lengthy detail on that point.

Watch Uncle Nonss break down his list in full:

Viewers share their own church confessions

The video quickly turned into an open forum, with commenters volunteering their own quiet rebellions from their churchgoing days.

@chronicallyesther said:

"Is this a safe space? I became a Sunday school teacher so i didn't have to sit through those sermons 😭😭😭."

@Ade♥ said:

"Fasting😭 😭 ??? asin make i no chop???"

@jesse said:

"Have you heard of first fruit? To give your ENTIRE salary of the year (January) lol."

@Lyannacore🅧♥ said:

"I love sleeping in church, the sleep feels so different 🙂😂."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who left Christianity had recounted an unforgettable experience he had when he lived with a pastor.

Ex-pastor who dumped Christianity speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former pastor who quit Christianity had shared what he noticed about his life after his decision.

Genesis, who now identifies himself as an apostle of knowledge to the nations, said he did not quit Christianity due to offences and frustration, adding that he left at a time he was about to start making money from it.

According to Genesis, he quit Christianity after he found out that the gospel was not true. He added that his life is better off now than when he was a Christian.

Source: Legit.ng