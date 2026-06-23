UNIOSUN announced fresh admission guidelines for 2026/2027 applicants, including specific requirements that could affect many candidates

The university revealed special conditions for some competitive courses, urging certain applicants to consider alternatives

Prospective students were advised to complete key admission steps before a deadline to avoid disqualification

The management of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has released important details regarding its 2026/2027 admission exercise, including the commencement of its Post-UTME screening for prospective students.

In a notice issued by the institution, candidates who chose UNIOSUN as their first-choice institution during the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and scored at least 160 marks are eligible to apply for the screening exercise.

UNIOSUN releases fresh update on 2026/2027 admission exercise for Post-UTME screening. Photo credit: UNIOSUN, JAMB

Source: UGC

The university also stated that candidates who did not initially select UNIOSUN but are willing to change their institution and make the university their first choice can also participate in the admission process.

UNIOSUN announces cut-off marks for competitive courses

According to the institution, candidates who scored below 200 marks in the UTME would not be considered for admission into some highly competitive programmes.

The affected courses include:

Law

Islamic Law

Nursing

Medicine and Surgery

Candidates who selected any of the listed programmes but failed to meet the required score have been advised to change to other relevant courses offered by the university.

The university also reminded applicants that, in line with the national admission policy, candidates who would be below 16 years of age by September 30, 2026, are not eligible to apply.

How candidates can apply for UNIOSUN Post-UTME

UNIOSUN directed interested candidates to complete their applications online through its admission portal.

Applicants are required to visit the university's admission website, complete the registration process, and print two copies of the completed application form after submission.

The institution added that Direct Entry candidates must also complete the online application and ensure they meet the admission requirements for their preferred programmes.

Direct Entry candidates asked to submit transcripts

The university stated that all Direct Entry applicants must forward their academic transcripts to the Registrar of Osun State University not later than September 4, 2026.

It added that all Direct Entry candidates, including those from the institution's IJMB and JUPEB programmes, must obtain the Direct Entry form from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and participate in the screening exercise before they can be considered for admission.

UNIOSUN O'Level requirements for admission

UNIOSUN explained that candidates seeking admission must possess at least five credit passes in relevant subjects obtained in not more than two sittings in SSCE, NECO, or NABTEB examinations.

However, candidates applying for Medicine, Nursing, Law, and Islamic Law are expected to have their five required credits in one sitting.

The university noted that Direct Entry candidates may be considered with a minimum of Lower Credit qualification where applicable.

JAMB CAPS mandatory for UNIOSUN admission

UNIOSUN disclosed that admissions for the 2026/2027 academic session would be conducted through the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) introduced by JAMB.

As a result, candidates have been advised to upload their O'Level results on the JAMB CAPS portal, as this remains a mandatory requirement for admission consideration.

Post-UTME application fees and closing date

Candidates are expected to pay a total of N5,000 for the admission screening process.

The breakdown includes:

N3,000 as Portal Access Fee

N2,000 as Post-UTME Screening Fee

Payments are to be made through the Remita payment platform using approved ATM cards.

Meanwhile, the university disclosed that the submission of application forms will close at exactly 12 noon on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

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Source: Legit.ng