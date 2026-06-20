NANS voiced serious concerns over NELFUND's delayed disbursement of students' upkeep allowances

Students are reportedly facing financial distress due to an alleged prolonged delay in the payment of NELFUND stipends since around April 2026

Comrade Akinteye Babatunde-led NANS threatened peaceful mass action if NELFUND payment issues are not resolved promptly

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed “grave concern” over a series of complaints it said it received from Nigerian students regarding the disbursement of students’ upkeep allowances under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) scheme.

The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government's NELFUND initiative has provided significant financial relief to thousands of students at the University of Ibadan (UI) and institutions nationwide. Beneficiaries receive support for their institutional fees, which are paid directly to the schools, as well as monthly upkeep stipends.

NANS raises concern over complaints about delays in NELFUND upkeep allowance disbursement despite ongoing student financial support under the education scheme. Photo credit: @iambabtee, @NELFUND

Source: Twitter

According to a statement on Saturday morning, June 20, by Akinteye Afeez Babatunde, the NANS president, obtained by Legit.ng, the disbursement of students’ upkeep allowances has been on hold since around April, “with no clear explanation or accountability from the relevant authorities.”

NANS fumes over NELFUND delay

Babatunde said:

“This unfortunate situation has generated widespread anxiety among Nigerian students who are beneficiaries across the country.”

Furthermore, Babatunde lamented that the continued delay in disbursing the NELFUND allowance is “completely unacceptable.”

He said:

“The primary objective of the NELFUND initiative is to provide relief and support to Nigerian students, particularly in the face of prevailing economic realities. Any delay that deprives students of access to these funds undermines the very purpose for which the initiative was established.”

NANS calls out NELFUND, led by Akintunde Sawyerr, over alleged delays in student upkeep payments. Photo credit: @NELFUND

Source: Twitter

NELFUND: NANS threatens mass action

The NANS helmsman, therefore, called on Akintunde Sawyerr, the managing director of NELFUND; Tunji Alausa, the minister of education; and Taiwo Oyedele, the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, to urgently intervene and ensure that all bottlenecks responsible for the delay are immediately addressed.

He stated:

“Consequently, NANS hereby call on NELFUND and all relevant stakeholders to resolve all issues relating to the delayed upkeep payments and ensure that students receive their entitlements. Failure to do this within the shortest period of time will leave Nigerian students with no option but to embark on peaceful mass action, including the occupation of the NELFUND Head Office, until concrete steps are taken to address the situation.”

Babatunde’s statement, shared on his verified X handle, is presented in full below:

Read more on NELFUND

NELFUND asks students to embrace opportunity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sawyerr called on students to take full advantage of the NELFUND student loan scheme, describing it as a historic initiative aimed at making higher education accessible to all, regardless of financial background.

The NELFUND MD spoke about the scheme’s 'alignment' with President Tinubu’s commitment to education.

Source: Legit.ng