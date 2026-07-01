A Nigerian boss took his employees by surprise as he gifted 15 of them brand-new cars as his company marked its seventh anniversary

The CEO shared a video of the cars he gifted his longest-serving and loyal employees, revealing that five members of his staff were also dismissed for betraying the trust placed in them

While noting that he had every reason to simply pay salaries and move on, the CEO stated that he chose not to allow disappointment to define their culture and rather decided to celebrate integrity

Dr Mohammed Adamu Daggo, the chairman of Biohard Global Limited and Daggo Group, has rewarded his loyal and longest-serving employees with 15 brand-new cars.

Sharing a video of the new cars parked with ribbons on them, the CEO stated that his employees who were beneficiaries of the car gift did not know it was coming, adding that the whips were handed to them on the occasion of the company's seventh anniversary celebration.

Dr Mohammed Adamu Daggo gifts his employees 15 new cars. Photo Credit: Mohammed Adamu Daggo

Source: Facebook

Why CEO gifted employees new cars

In a Facebook post on June 29, Mohammed recounted his employees' excitement, shock and tears as they received the car gifts.

Mohammed described the moment as one of the most fulfilling moments of his life as a CEO.

"Last week Saturday, as we celebrated 7 years of Daggo Group, history was made.

"Without telling a single person, we surprised our management team and some of our longest-serving, most loyal staff with 15 brand-new cars.

"To this day, I can still remember the look on their faces.

"The shock. The excitement. The tears. The hugs.

"For me, it wasn't just about giving out cars.

"It was one of the most fulfilling moments of my life as a CEO..."

He further revealed that they dismissed about five members of staff for betraying the company's trust, but the inactions of the few were not enough to change his mind about what he had set out to do.

"...One person's betrayal should never rob hundreds of honest people of the reward they deserve.

"So instead of allowing disappointment to define our culture, we chose to celebrate integrity..." he wrote.

In another post, he shared pictures showing himself with the overjoyed beneficiaries of the car gifts.

Dr Mohammed Adamu Daggo surprised his workers with 15 new cars. Photo Credit: Mohammed Adamu Daggo

Source: Facebook

CEO's gesture hailed by netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the CEO's gesture below:

Olufemi Sola said:

"Boss Mohammed Adamu Daggo, this is leadership at its highest level.

"The easiest thing would have been to let the disappointment change your plans, but choosing to reward the faithful instead is the mark of a true builder. This is how institutions are created, not just through profits, but through people, values, and legacy.

"Proud to witness this journey. Congratulations on 7 remarkable years, Sir. Greater heights ahead."

Adesanya Sunday Abiodun said:

"Baba you wow my heart, lovely writeup, you are truly the most amazing human being, more success to Dango group, baba you deserve the best, congratulations boss."

Muhammed Yahaya said:

"Your leadership qualities is incomparable, continue be a good person that you are, your rewards comes from God alone.

"May He continue to guard, protect, expand and elevate you beyond your expectations.

"Thank you Dr."

Udochukwu Chikwendu said:

"You have demonstrated great capacity as a leader. Congratulations and more wins to the Daggo Group."

Ejiks Online Store said:

"Congratulations on your 7 years anniversary.

"Such a great feat in 7 years, you are an inspiration to many of us business owners. Keep winning sir."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian boss had bought a car for his female employee.

Boss gifts workers 5 cars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian boss had gifted his employees five new cars.

A social activist, Cyprian Nichodemus Mgbebu, broke the news on Facebook and said it happened when the boss hosted his staff, family, and loved ones.

Cyprian listed the names of the five beneficiaries and urged people to call them to congratulate them.

Source: Legit.ng