US immigration officers arrested Nigerian Roman Catholic nun Sister Leticia Ugboaja while she was walking to a Sunday mass in South Texas

The unexpected detention triggered immediate concern from her parish church before both Democratic and Republican lawmakers stepped in to assist her

Federal officials released the dedicated religious sister hours later following the swift political intervention, allowing her to return safely to her home

A Nigerian Catholic nun, Sister Leticia Ugboaja, has regained her freedom after being arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while walking to Sunday Mass in McAllen, Texas.

She was released hours later following intervention from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, as reported by The Guardian.

US immigration officers release Nigerian nun Sister Leticia Ugboaja hours after border area arrest sparks lawmaker intervention. Photo: OurLadyofSorrowsChurch

Source: Instagram

The church where she serves, Our Lady of Sorrows, confirmed that she was detained in a Facebook post on June 29, while heading to Mass dressed in her religious habit

Parish leaders asked members to pray for her safety and swift release.

"We ask our parish family to please keep this religious sister Letty in your prayers. Reports indicate that she was detained by ICE while on her way to Sunday Mass. We pray for her safety, peace, and strength during this difficult time, and we hope for a swift and just resolution that allows her to be released soon.✝️🙏🏻"

The incident drew attention after church officials posted about it on Facebook.

The post gained traction in the news and prompted members of Congress, including Monica De La Cruz, a Republican representing South Texas, to intervene with federal authorities. Their efforts led to Sister Ugboaja’s release later that same day.

Brenda Riojas, spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville, expressed gratitude for the lawmakers’ swift action.

She said local representatives reached out directly to the Department of Homeland Security to secure her release.

Service to church and community

Sister Ugboaja belongs to the Daughters of Mary Mother of Mercy congregation.

At Our Lady of Sorrows, she volunteers as an extraordinary minister of holy communion. Beyond her church duties, she is also a registered nurse at South Texas Health System.

Riojas confirmed that she previously worked for a decade as a certified nursing assistant at DHR Health in Edinburg, Texas, as reported by The Guardian.

Her arrest comes amid a broader immigration crackdown under US President Donald Trump’s administration, which has included enforcement at sensitive sites such as churches.

Faith leaders in affected communities have responded by encouraging online worship and offering practical support, such as helping fearful parishioners with errands like grocery shopping.

Former Nigerian Athlete Sentenced To Prison

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that former Nigerian sprint star and Louisiana State University (LSU) athlete Godson Oghenebrume received a 27-month federal prison sentence in the United States.

The 23-year-old athlete pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm while residing in the country on an F-1 non-immigrant student visa. Chief Judge Shelly D. delivered the judgment in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The United States Attorney's Office announced that Oghenebrume faces deportation from the country after serving his term. The sprinter previously won national relay titles for Nigeria and secured a silver medal at the 2024 African Athletics Championships.

Source: Legit.ng