Governor Caleb Mutfwang vowed to bring perpetrators to justice after gunmen killed 22 residents in Kawel community, Bokkos LGA

Mutfwang, represented by Deputy Governor Ngo Josephine Piyo, made the declaration during a condolence visit to the affected community

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Disu deployed a senior officer and tactical team to Plateau state following the deadly attack

Bokkos LGA, Plateau state - Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state has declared that those responsible for the killing of 22 persons in Kawel community, Mushere District, Bokkos local government area, must be arrested and prosecuted.

Mutfwang, represented by Deputy Governor Ngo Josephine Piyo, made the declaration on Wednesday, June 24, during a condolence visit to the affected community. The governor described the attack as senseless, tragic and unacceptable, Daily Trust reported.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state says those responsible for the killing of 22 persons in Kawel community must be arrested and prosecuted. Photo credit: @CalebMutfwang

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the killings occurred on the night of Sunday, June 21, when gunmen invaded Kawel community, shooting residents and injuring several others.

"This is very unfortunate and deeply painful. Government condemns these killings in totality because innocent people were reportedly killed without provocation or any disagreement. We want to assure the people that the perpetrators must be brought to book and they will face justice," Mutfwang said.

The governor noted that the attack was carried out without provocation and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to safeguarding lives and property across Plateau state. He said the state government identified with the people of Kawel and the entire Mushere District in their moment of grief.

Mutfwang appealed to residents to remain calm and continue supporting security agencies as efforts were intensified to restore peace and prevent further attacks. He also extended condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for comfort and healing for the bereaved community.

Police deploy tactical team to Plateau state

In response to the attack, Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu on Monday, June 22, deployed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 4 Headquarters, Makurdi, Dankombo Morris, alongside a tactical team to Plateau State.

The deployment was aimed at conducting an on-the-spot assessment of the security situation and implementing measures to restore peace and prevent further attacks in the state.

Source: Legit.ng