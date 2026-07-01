A lady who studied medicine and surgery at the University of Calabar celebrated as she finally graduated as a medical doctor

He shared her undergraduate experience at the university and how she gained admission after writing UTME five times

His story triggered reactions on LinkedIn, as many people congratulated the graduate on his academic feat

A Nigerian lady, Gift Ewulonu, shared her academic journey as she graduated from the University of Calabar.

She shared how she wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for five years before she graduated.

A University of Calabar student who wrote UTME 5 times finally becomes doctor. Photo: Gift Ewulonu

Source: UGC

University of Calabar graduate shares achievements

On her LinkedIn page, Gift Ewulonu shared how she became a doctor 12 years after she finished secondary school.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"12 years after graduating from secondary school... When I graduated secondary school at sixteen, life felt like a simple maths problem; I would spend six years in university, and become a doctor by twenty-two. But life rarely respects our timelines. Instead of a straight sprint, my path into medicine became a grueling twelve-year marathon of delayed gratification, and unexpected roadblocks. ​

"It took registering for JAMB five times just to see the university gates open. For four years, I watched the cycles turn, writing and rewriting, refusing to let the dream slip through my fingers. Then, right on the edge of my breakthrough admission to study Medicine and Surgery, tragedy struck; a devastating blow that reframed everything. Medicine was no longer just my ambition; it was a promise made to a dying man, one I couldn't help but fulfill.

"Stepping onto campus for the first time was bittersweet. As if the internal hurdles were not enough, ​the external environment provided its own pressure. Most Medical Schools in Nigeria are known for institutional delays, but ours - like many others in school for the past six years- was the perfect storm. COVID-19 ground the world to a halt in 2020, going on an extra year, while recurrent university strikes made the finish line a constantly moving target.

"Through it all, the academic pressure was relentless; classes, laboratory rotations, ward and community postings, calls, assessments, exams, waiting period, results...countless sleepless nights. But giving up was not on the list I am not one to just stick to the book, so I also found myself productively engaged in extracurriculars such as debating, volunteering, advocacy, research and leadership. ​

"In February this year, I sat for the final professional exam. I passed. And last Monday, June 22nd, the long-awaited climax arrived with my Physician's Oath-Taking and Induction ceremony."

A Nigerian lady celebrates as she graduated as a doctor 12 years after she finished secondary school. Photo: Gift Ewulonu

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng