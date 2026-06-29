A lady who works in an airline as a ramp agent shared how corpses were being transported on a flight

She showed how she arranged the coffin containing a corpse and posted the video on her TikTok page

Many people who came across the video shared what they noticed about how she handled the box containing the corpse

A lady working in an airline got people talking as she showed how corpses were arranged when travelling by air.

She worked as a ramp agent, where she arranged luggage and other shipments on the plane.

An airline worker shared how she handled corpse being transported on plane. Photo: @alli_sia21

Source: TikTok

Identified as @alli_sia21 on TikTok, the lady showed a video of how she arranged a box containing a corpse alongside other luggage.

She placed the coffin first and arranged the other boxes around the box.

The video was captioned:

“Every load matters, but some mean more. DIGNITY & RESPECT ALWAYS 🕊️🙏🏽#rampagent #foryoupage #ramplife #aviation #restinpeace DISCLAIMER The views and content shared are my own and do not represent or reflect those of the airline.”

Explaining what part of the plane the coffin was arranged, she added:

“The belly…so under all the seats that you sit in”

She added in the comments:

“Sometimes they are separated but believe it or not planes have to be properly balanced to take off and land safely so we have to be very specific with where weight is placed and sometimes everything has to be together at a specific part of the plane (that’s the best way I can explain it without getting too detailed)

“I remember the first one I got a few years ago it was a child so in a smaller box..girl I was buhu crying I had to swap with someone else to work the fight”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail corpse’s arrangement in airplane

waylon2221 said:

"this seems disrespectful."

Tracy♒️🇱🇨👑 said:

"You are so strong … girl if I was me I wouldn’t want them to tell me what it is . I would faint."

Croqueta said:

"Hii! As a mortician I tell u that we seal the coffins in special zinc containers for it to be hygienic and safe."

daissssyx said:

"So do they pay the “luggage fee”? or do they pay a “person flight fee/ticket”?"

Phylll 🇰🇪 Humpfrey said:

"Expensive than a First class ticket ,from Europe 2 Africa body repatriating range from 10 thousand Euros upwards."

balanced.muva.era said:

"Love how you didn’t place anything on top, much respect."

King Shevy said:

"FYI you also have to pay for a seat and for them to travel by air…. Your charged twice as much."

taraporter1985 said:

"Their family payed for that last one way ticket to get back home. And it was higher than what a regular ticket is normally."

A lady who handled luggage in an airline shared how corpses were being transported by air. Photo: @alli_sia21

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a flight attendant shared why men run away from her after she told them about her job.

Passengers scream as Air peace flight experiences turbulence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her experience of an Air Peace flight that encountered severe turbulence mid-flight.

In a TikTok video by @bigmira1122, she showed the chaos inside the plane with passengers praying and screaming.

The lady gave more details about the terrifying experience, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng