Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, in a video, shared a personal testimony on breaking generational limitations

The popular cleric shared the deliberate vow he made for a better life for his children, grandchildren, and generations to come

The highlight was the numerous houses he acquired in his children's and grandchildren's names

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), during a powerful prayer session at the famous Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) mountain in Erio, Ekiti state, shared a personal testimony of breaking generational limitations through faith, determination, and divine provision.

In the video shared by @therealchurchg1 on social media, Ashimolowo, who launched massive estates in 2026, while addressing a large crowd at the crusade ground, highlighted his milestones despite being from a humble background.

Pastor Ashimolowo opens up about his plans for his grandchildren and generations to come. Credit: matthewashimolowo

Source: Twitter

According to the clergyman, he made a deliberate vow to give his children and grandchildren more than his own father was able to provide for him.

"I vowed to give my children what my father couldn't give me," he said.

Ashimolowo, while explaining his decisions for the next generations, disclosed that five of his grandchildren, who are less than 12 years old, own houses each.

The cleric, who revealed he has bought 22 houses, shared plans to acquire 100.

"Apart from bankrolling their wedding, I bought a house each for them in London. And now I have decided that for any child they give birth to, from preschool to master's degree, I will pay for all my grandchildren. Right now Five grandchildren, four of them in private schools in England, and I am paying for all of them, and then every year all my family, I pay for their holiday. Part of the things I am doing for my grandchildren I am buying houses and apartments, and putting them inside a trust. Right now, I want to buy 100, I have already bought 22," he said.

Pastor Ashimolowo shares plans to buy 100 properties as he speaks about breaking beyond limitations. Credit: matthewashimolowo

Source: UGC

The video of Ashimolowo sharing his breakthrough testimony is below:

Reactions to Ashimolowo's testimony

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

Olumayokun Akinlosotu commented:

"Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo is setting a great example for future generations with his 4 grand children and 22 properties, a legacy of love and hard work."

Eunice Nesa Emmanuel said:

"I'll leave properties for my children and grandchildren in Jesus Name, Amen."

Paul Adeyemo

We should all be careful of too much comfortable life for our children. Sometimes challenges in life helps us more to trust in God than what we are being born into (old money). It is good to bless them with what God has blessed us with. It is easy for the rich kids to fall into temptation because they have been used to abundance. May God bless our children."

Ashimolowo speaks about Pastor Okafor

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo trended online following his role in the wedding of his colleague Chris Okafor to his wife, Pearl.

Amid the controversy, an old video of Ashimolowo testifying about Okafor's commitment and dedication to God resurfaced online.

The KICC leader, while addressing Okafor's congregation during a service, described him as a fantastic pastor, who is humble and truly loves God.

He also advised the congregants against taking their senior pastor's leadership for granted.

Source: Legit.ng