Alexx Ekubo's sister has shared an emotional message to him a few days after he was laid to rest in Abia State amid tears and mourning

In her post, she asked him a few heartfelt questions and shared a touching message about how she felt, while also praying for him

Her post sparked emotional reactions from fans, many of whom were heartbroken by her words and the family drama surrounding his passing

Chioma, Alexx Ekubo's elder sister, has shared an emotional message to the late actor amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his death and his family.

The family of the late actor has been embroiled in controversy since his passing, with some relatives pointing accusing fingers at his stepmother, Jane Ekubo.

Reactions as Alexx Ekubo’s sister, Chioma, sends an emotional message to him at 3 A.M. Photo credit@alexxeekubo/@omalexx3

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Chioma addressed her late brother in a heartfelt message, asking if he was cold.

She said it had been raining heavily on Earth and continued to ask about his well-being wherever he was. Chioma also wondered if he was alone and said she had sent the storm to keep him warm, along with her love and light.

Chioma shares her feelings about her late brother

Expressing her grief, Chioma said her brother would never be forgotten. She described him as her "angel" and "favourite person" before praying that he would continue to rest in peace.

Alexx Ekubo continues trending weeks after his burial over family drama. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Chioma's post

Chioma's emotional tribute moved many fans, who flooded the comment section with messages of comfort and encouragement.

Some urged her to find solace in her Christian faith, saying that believers grieve with hope. They added that Alexx Ekubo had lived as a devoted Christian and was now resting in Christ while awaiting the resurrection.

Here is the Instagram post of Chioma made below:

What fans said about Chioma's post '

Here are comments below:

@emekarollas wrote:

"May he rest in peace. Chioma pls take heart. It's well."

@simply_chichi9 said:

"Omo any one that will come here to bully this lady, your life no go ever better, because y'all don't know what she is going to, just check the time, I'm sending you all the love and support."

@akpanaabua shared:

"Kai! At 3am. God will comfort and uphold you."

@apriloffxcial stated:

"Ikenna your twin elder sister is so beautiful, chai this has pained me in unexplainable ways, Ikenna why you? Ikenna why do I feel this way :( I’m hurt Ikenna. Ike means Strength, May you give us strength!! Aro bu ije, Sending LOVE."

@ibissamm commented:

"Make una allow Alex rest !!!! Believers shouldn't grieve like unbelievers. He is not cold, he is with His maker yes God who Loves him more than any of us human can ever imagine. God gave him to us and it pleased Him to receive his soul. Let him rest."

Yemi Alade pays tribute to Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Yemi Alade had paid a glowing tribute to late actor Alexx Ekubo by sharing one of her music videos featuring him on her Instagram page.

The actor was laid to rest during a ceremony held in Arochukwu, Abia State, on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Many fans were moved to tears after watching the video, with several offering prayers for the repose of his soul and strength for his family during this difficult time.

Source: Legit.ng