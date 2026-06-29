Alexx Ekubo's uncle has publicly accused the late actor's stepmother of sidelining the family during his final days and after his passing

He raised four major questions surrounding the circumstances of Alexx's illness, treatment, and the announcement of his death

The emotional claims have sparked fresh debate, with the family demanding answers as the controversy continues to unfold

Clinton Ekubo, uncle to late Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo, has continued to speak out about the circumstances surrounding the actor’s passing.

In a recent Facebook post, he accused Alexx’s stepmother, Mrs Jane Ekubo, of sidelining her husband and the wider family during the tragic events.

4 questions Alexx Ekubo's uncle wants answered after claims about actor's father emerge. Credit: @alexxekubo, @clintonekubo

Source: Instagram

Clinton emphasised that Alexx was more than just a son to his immediate family.

“Alex isn’t just a son to his immediate family, he’s a son to his extended family and kindred as a whole. We are supposed to be fully involved and have right to ask any questions ever raised. It has been like that, and no amount of civilisation will wipe that away,” he wrote.

He criticised Mrs Jane Ekubo for allegedly concealing information about Alexx’s illness from his father and sister Chioma, and for announcing his death publicly without family involvement.

“If at all Alex Ekubo was sick to the point of death, you had the mind to conceal it from his father, his biological sister Chioma and his extended family members? And you also had the mind to announce his death to the public without his father (my uncle) being involved, even when he’s still alive,” Clinton stated.

The grieving uncle went further to list four pressing questions the family demands answers to:

1. Hospital delay: Why was Alexx only confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital instead of being rushed earlier?

2. Cancer treatment: Which hospital diagnosed him with cancer, and what treatments were given?

3. Family awareness: How come his biological sister was not aware he was gravely ill?

4. Blood clot: Why was there a blood clot in his eyes?

Clinton also questioned why Mrs. Jane Ekubo, rather than Alexx’s father, announced the actor’s death. He accused her of disrespecting the family and failing in her role as a wife.

“Almighty mazi wife of Ekubo Okwareke, where is your submissiveness as a wife to your husband and respect to the family where you are married to?” he asked.

The family insists that these questions must be answered to bring clarity to the painful loss of the beloved actor.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Alexx Ekubo's uncle's questions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Ezenwaka Akubude Uju said:

"Things dey happen OOO stepmothers and juju are 5&6, now I understood something."

Nwanyi Bu Ife said:

"I’m not suspecting anyone tho but make Una Dey put people in your shoes, God4bid your brother or sister who is married is sick and you as a sibling is/was not aware until you are being called that the person just passed, how will you feel?

"My mom is a widow, I could remember he calls my dad’s brother to inform him if any of us fell ill, when I was younger, I was sent to meet him when I had one sickness like that that requires herbal treatment, he took me to where we got the herbs and I got better,the last time I was sick, he was told and he kept checking up on me until I was fine,everything is not all about me."

Jay Emmy Onyemachi said:

"Nice one, people are so naive in the comment section and internet. They won't understand what happened and what is going on until death happened to them Amen. Please sir,say your mind. Tell the world what happened to Ikenna/ Chioma's Mum and Dad,fear not The gods of Aro are with you."

Rosemary Chizaram Ogbuni said:

"Let me give you an option ,Kpai yourself so you can get Face to face information directly from Alex. Man of God Abeg ,don't carry this thing to new week abeg."

Alexx Ekubo's uncle breaks down what allegedly happened, poses 4 questions to stepmother. Credit: @alexekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister speaks up

Legit.ng earlier reported that late actor Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister Chioma broke her silence days after her brother’s burial.

A throwback video showed the siblings dancing together at a family function as the woman poured her heart.

This was after a relative of the late Alexx alleged troubling details surrounding his death.

Source: Legit.ng