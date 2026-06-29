Sunday Dare has defended Remi Tinubu’s business advice amid growing reactions to her akara comments

The presidential aide also shared a personal story about his mother’s small trading journey

Dare further explained the message behind the First Lady’s remarks as criticism continues online

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, has defended First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu after her comments encouraging Nigerians to start small businesses drew criticism online.

Tinubu’s aide shares his personal journey as he defends the First Lady’s message on starting small businesses. Photo: WPA Pool, AGB Photo Library, SundayDareSD

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Dare said many people misunderstood the message behind the First Lady’s advice. He explained that her advice was about encouraging Nigerians to start businesses and develop entrepreneurial skills, not asking them to remain in petty trading forever.

He spoke during an interview on Mic On Podcast, where he shared his personal experience growing up with a mother who depended on small-scale trading.

Tinubu’s akara comment sparks backlash

The controversy started after the First Lady advised Nigerians to consider low-capital businesses such as selling akara, roasting corn, and making kuli-kuli.

She made the comments during a Renewed Hope Initiative meeting in Abuja, where she said businesses like akara selling do not require a lot of money to start. She also noted that the initiative gives financial support as grants, not loans, to help beneficiaries set up such businesses.

The remarks attracted criticism from some Nigerians who argued that the advice did not reflect the current economic situation. They pointed to rising food prices, fuel costs, and inflation, which have made it harder for many small businesses to survive.

Dare shares personal story

Reacting to the criticism, Dare said the First Lady’s message was about starting from wherever one can and building gradually.

He used his own childhood experience as an example, saying his mother’s small trading activities helped shape his future.

“Wherever I am today, my mother sold akara. Wherever I am today, my mother sold bananas,” Dare said.

He explained that he once helped his mother sell bananas and oranges in markets in Jos, and that the income from those businesses helped support his education.

Sunday Dare explains why he believes Nigerians misunderstood Oluremi Tinubu’s akara business comment. Photo: officialABAT

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"I carried bananas in a tray on my head to markets in Jos, Plateau State. My mother sold oranges, and through that, they were able to train me,” he added.

‘What is wrong with starting small?’

Dare argued that Nigerians should not look down on informal businesses because they remain an important part of the economy.

He said many families have survived through small businesses and questioned why activities that helped previous generations should now be dismissed.

“What is wrong with that? If that was right 60 years ago, what is wrong with that now? Because it’s about what capital you have. When you grow these small businesses, you start small,” he said.

Dare explains First Lady’s message

The presidential aide said the First Lady’s point was not to limit young Nigerians to petty trading but to encourage them to develop business skills and become productive.

He maintained that small businesses remain a pathway many Nigerians have used to improve their lives, even though today’s economic conditions have created new challenges.

“You must not miss her point, her point is that whatever it is, try and do something, have some level of entrepreneurial skill,” Dare said.

Mr Real rejects Remi Tinubu’s akara advice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that singer Mr Real reacted to First Lady Remi Tinubu’s advice urging Nigerians to explore small businesses like akara and kuli-kuli as ways to earn income.

The entertainer criticised the suggestion in a social media post, saying he would rather take another path than survive by selling snacks amid economic challenges.

Source: Legit.ng