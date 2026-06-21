The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has warned against the spread of false information about its ongoing recruitment exercise

In a strongly worded notice, the Board stressed that offenders will face criminal prosecution if found guilty of circulating misleading content

Applicants and the public are urged to rely only on the official recruitment portal and verified communication channels for accurate updates

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has released a strong public notice warning against the spread of false information about its ongoing recruitment exercise.

The Board stressed that offenders risk criminal prosecution if found guilty of circulating misleading content.

CDCFIB recruitment warning highlights the dangers of spreading false information online. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

Source: UGC

Recruitment disinformation on social media

According to the statement signed by Okeh Juliet, Head of Press and Public Relations, on behalf of the Secretary to the Board on Sunday, CDCFIB observed a surge of fake updates on social media platforms. These false claims, the Board noted, are undermining the hopes of genuine applicants.

The notice reads:

“The attention of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has been drawn to false information on the ongoing recruitment exercise being circulated across various channels, particularly social media platforms.”

Criminal offence for spreading false information

According to TribuneOnline, the Board emphasised that spreading unauthorised or misleading information about the recruitment process is a criminal offence under existing laws. It confirmed that security agencies and law enforcement bodies are working closely with CDCFIB to track down culprits.

“The Board is taking all necessary steps to identify and prosecute individuals or groups responsible for creating and disseminating false information. The spread of unauthorized and misleading information is a criminal offense. Offenders will be brought to book and sanctioned in accordance with extant laws.”

Final warning to social media users

CDCFIB described the announcement as a final warning to social media users and account holders who continue to propagate falsehoods. It stated clearly that violators will be identified, prosecuted, and sanctioned.

“This serves as a final warning to all social media users and account holders involved in propagating falsehoods relating to the ongoing recruitment exercise. The Board is collaborating with relevant security and law enforcement agencies to monitor and address all cases of misinformation. Violators will be prosecuted accordingly.”

Official recruitment portal for updates

Applicants and stakeholders were strongly advised to rely only on the official CDCFIB recruitment portal — recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng — and other verified communication channels for authentic updates.

The Board also appealed to Nigerians to report suspicious content and avoid sharing unverified information that could mislead the public.

Source: Legit.ng