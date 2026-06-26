Nigerians celebrate Laolu Akande’s Voice of Truth Award, praise integrity in journalism
- Laolu Akande honored with the 2026 Voice of Truth Award for principled journalism and advocacy
- Nigerians celebrate Akande’s recognition, praising his integrity and commitment to factual reporting
- Award ceremony highlights Akande’s influence on accountability and informed public discourse in Nigeria
Nigerians have celebrated veteran journalist and former presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, following his recognition with the 2026 Voice of Truth Award at the inaugural US., Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala held in Washington, D.C.
Akande, who anchors Inside Sources on Channels Television, received the honour for his contribution to factual reporting, principled journalism and advocacy on issues including insecurity, human rights and religious freedom.
The award has generated widespread commendation from Nigerians, with many describing it as a recognition of his consistency, professionalism and commitment to truth.
Musa Jacob, reacting on X, described the honour as well deserved.
“A reward for dedication for Mr. Laolu Akande, a true journalist and a standard to follow. Big congratulations to you sir,” he wrote.
Another user, Adelekan Al, hailed Akande as “a champion of the truth”, while Dr Uzo Dan Macaulay described him as “a beacon of integrity.”
“A beacon of integrity whose calm, dignified image reassures and inspires. Congratulations on the 2026 Voice of Truth Award. Your steadfast courage and principled reporting lift our public life and challenge others to match your standard,” he said.
Praise for decades of service
Communications professional Balogun Murtala also congratulated the journalist, saying: “Congratulations to @akandeoj for this great achievement. Posterity will be kind to you.”
Supporters noted that Akande’s career, spanning journalism, public communication, governance and broadcasting, reflects a commitment to accountability and informed public discourse.
Many also linked the recognition to the impact of Inside Sources, describing the programme as a platform that promotes analysis, transparency and fact-based conversations.
Award highlights global recognition
At the event, Akande addressed Nigeria’s security challenges, explaining that raising awareness about violence and insecurity was aimed at attracting support towards finding solutions rather than portraying the country negatively.
The award ceremony brought together lawmakers, diplomats, faith leaders and civil society representatives from Nigeria and the United States.
For many Nigerians, the Voice of Truth Award represents recognition of Akande’s years of dedication to responsible journalism and his role in promoting credible conversations on national issues.
Nigerians wins top African report award
Previously, Legit.ng reported that three African journalists, including two Nigerians, have been honoured at the 2026 Open the Knowledge Journalism Awards organised by the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) in partnership with the Wikimedia Foundation.
The awards recognised outstanding reporting that broadens public understanding of Africa through evidence-based journalism.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944