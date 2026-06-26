Laolu Akande honored with the 2026 Voice of Truth Award for principled journalism and advocacy

Nigerians celebrate Akande’s recognition, praising his integrity and commitment to factual reporting

Award ceremony highlights Akande’s influence on accountability and informed public discourse in Nigeria

Nigerians have celebrated veteran journalist and former presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, following his recognition with the 2026 Voice of Truth Award at the inaugural US., Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala held in Washington, D.C.

Akande, who anchors Inside Sources on Channels Television, received the honour for his contribution to factual reporting, principled journalism and advocacy on issues including insecurity, human rights and religious freedom.

Veteran journalist receives U.S.-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award in Washington, D.C. for dedication to ethical journalism. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

The award has generated widespread commendation from Nigerians, with many describing it as a recognition of his consistency, professionalism and commitment to truth.

Musa Jacob, reacting on X, described the honour as well deserved.

“A reward for dedication for Mr. Laolu Akande, a true journalist and a standard to follow. Big congratulations to you sir,” he wrote.

Another user, Adelekan Al, hailed Akande as “a champion of the truth”, while Dr Uzo Dan Macaulay described him as “a beacon of integrity.”

“A beacon of integrity whose calm, dignified image reassures and inspires. Congratulations on the 2026 Voice of Truth Award. Your steadfast courage and principled reporting lift our public life and challenge others to match your standard,” he said.

Praise for decades of service

Communications professional Balogun Murtala also congratulated the journalist, saying: “Congratulations to @akandeoj for this great achievement. Posterity will be kind to you.”

Supporters noted that Akande’s career, spanning journalism, public communication, governance and broadcasting, reflects a commitment to accountability and informed public discourse.

Many also linked the recognition to the impact of Inside Sources, describing the programme as a platform that promotes analysis, transparency and fact-based conversations.

Award highlights global recognition

At the event, Akande addressed Nigeria’s security challenges, explaining that raising awareness about violence and insecurity was aimed at attracting support towards finding solutions rather than portraying the country negatively.

The award ceremony brought together lawmakers, diplomats, faith leaders and civil society representatives from Nigeria and the United States.

For many Nigerians, the Voice of Truth Award represents recognition of Akande’s years of dedication to responsible journalism and his role in promoting credible conversations on national issues.

Nigerians wins top African report award

Previously, Legit.ng reported that three African journalists, including two Nigerians, have been honoured at the 2026 Open the Knowledge Journalism Awards organised by the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) in partnership with the Wikimedia Foundation.

The awards recognised outstanding reporting that broadens public understanding of Africa through evidence-based journalism.

Source: Legit.ng