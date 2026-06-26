A young man who worked as a POS attendant and a schoolteacher in the past has shared the different JAMB scores he obtained

He explained that he wrote the JAMB examination three different times and scored 276, 273, and 313 in the respective examinations

In the post, he also mentioned the scores he got in the post-UTME examinations he wrote and revealed his dream course

A former POS attendant who scored 276, 273, and 313 in three different JAMB examinations has opened up about his experience and shared his post-UTME scores online.

He explained that he wrote his first JAMB examination in 2018 and scored a total of 276 after applying to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), but he was offered a course he did not like.

Young man who worked as POS attendant reveals his 276, 273 and 313 JAMB scores. Right image for illustration purposes only.. Photo Source: Twitter/Uniqueevans001, Getty Images/Tolu Owoeye

Source: TikTok

Former POS attendant shares post-UTME results

He, however, refused to accept the course and began doing several jobs to earn money, including working as a POS attendant.

He wrote the JAMB examination again in 2019 and scored a total of 273. He chose Delta State University (DELSU) but scored just 50 in the school's post-UTME, so he was not offered admission.

Speaking about the post-UTME scores he got when he wrote the UNIBEN post-UTME examination and the DELSU post-UTME examination, the young man, @Uniqueevans001, wrote:

"2018, I took my JAMB (UTME). I chose MBBS and applied for UNIBEN, scored 276 without attending any tutorial and without even having the necessary books. I scored 59 in UNIBEN post-UTME, I was given Forestry. During this period I was doing all kinds of jobs to get money. I worked in a POS."

"Teach home lessons, worked as a private school teacher. 2019 came, I applied and scored 273 in UTME but picked DELSU this time. I scored 50 in their post-UTME. I wasn't admitted. I continued working in a POS trying to get money then. I inquired from people how they were scoring."

Former schoolteacher and POS attendant opens up about scoring 313 in JAMB. Photo Source: Twitter/Uniqueevans001

Source: TikTok

In his last JAMB examination, he explained that he researched how some people scored highly and followed a method that helped him score 313 in UTME.

His statement:

"Up to 300 in JAMB, it was like magic. I joined different platforms asking questions. I found out it was by reading and also getting the right books to read. Omo, I read and burnt the midnight candle. In 2020, I applied and scored 313. See happiness. For my mind, nothing can stop me."

The young man eventually gained admission to the University of Benin to study a medical course.

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young man who worked at a filling station before securing admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan shared his inspiring academic journey.

He revealed that he wrote the JAMB examination three times, scored highly in each attempt, and eventually passed the University of Ibadan's post-UTME after several unsuccessful attempts. He also explained how he prepared for both examinations without attending any tutorials.

Lady who skipped JAMB moves to US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady who previously helped her parents run their Point of Sale (POS) business relocated to the United States to study without writing the JAMB examination.

She recalled how her classmates mocked her for working as a POS operator while they gained admission into Nigerian universities. Despite the ridicule, she held on to her faith, chose not to write JAMB, and was eventually offered admission to a university in the United States.

Source: Legit.ng